The Pennant season continues with Grade 5 playing Harden at Harden and went down 57-60.

The No 7 grade played the Boorowa Rec Club and lost in a tight contest 51-56.

The individual rink scores for the No 5 match were: Shane Foote defeated Terry Rickets 26=14 Chris Grimson lost to Craig Phillis 15-29 and Robert Styles playing Jake Fisher went down in a very close game16-17.

A win to Harden 60-57.

In the No 7 grade played against Boorowa Rec Club Bill Luxford lost to Ace Summerfield 14-19 Lisa Arber went down to Jim McGrath 14-17 and Tim Bonfield won over Phil Johnston 23-20.

A win to Boorowa Rec Club.

In last Fridays social bowls saw a close win to Tim Bonfield on 24 points, Sam Longley second on 34 and Lorraine Bales third on 20 points.

Social Bow;s are on again this Thursday at The Ex Services Club green.