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Carnival coming up next month for Boorowa shooters

<p>Geoff Mason with Melissa Clarke Ladies High Gun. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Geoff Mason with Melissa Clarke Ladies High Gun. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Geoff Mason with Melissa Clarke Ladies High Gun. PHOTOS: Supplied

Thirty competitors lined up for Boorowa Clay Target Club's most recent competition, which was held on Saturday 24 October.
By EDDIE CUMMINGS - Boorowa Clay Target Club
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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