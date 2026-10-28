Carnival coming up next month for Boorowa shooters

It was a gorgeous spring day being a touch hotter than usual with near zero wind so a great day for shooting. The first event of the day was the 25 target Club handicap sponsored by J&A Geotech Testing. With the Boorowa cumulative Handicap Championship being too close to call for the year the competition was fierce with extra pressure on the top five contenders. Glenn Barton from Boorowa was the best on the day skinning the event with the only 25/25. Four competitors shot 24/25 and two went the distance for the 2nd and third places Nicholas Elliott from Tumut took out 2nd with a shoot off score of 15/15 and Eddie Cummings from Boorowa took 3rd place honours with a shoot off score of 14/15. The second event of the day was the 25 Pair Double Rise event. The overall winner was Dan Power from Majura Park Gun Club with a score of 47/50. Glenn Barton took AA Grade with a score of 46/50. Adam Brown from Orange came second in AA with a score of 45/50. The best in A Grade was Nicholas Elliott with a score of 42/50 (10/10), second in A Grade was Caleb Stringer from Boorowa 42/50 (9/10). Darren Reidy from Arnhem was the best in B Grade with a score of 44/50 and Boorowa’s own Chris Oehm took second in B Grade with a score of 36/50. Jim Sawyer from Boorowa won C Grade with a cracking score of 42/50. Marcus Fielden took 2nd in C Grade after a shoot off against Melissa Clarke, Marcus scored 41/50 (9/10). The third event of the day was the 20 pair Deauville Doubles with the top two teams both tied on 19 pairs. The winning team of Dan Power and Sam Laughton scored 19/20 (13/14) to take the win from Nick Elliott and Jarrod Agnew 19/20 (12/14) . The overall High Gun was won by Glenn Barton scoring 71/75 for the day. Melissa Clarke from Arnhem won the ladies High Gun with a score of 65/75. Darryl Reed took out the Veteran High Gun with a score of 57/75. Boorowa Clay Target Clubs next competition will be the Annual 2 Day Carnival on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November, commencing at 10am on both days. This is a very special shoot for the Club. The Garry Martin memorial Classic 200 is our biggest event of the year where we also remember our friend Garry Martin who was a founding member and integral to the Clubs growth and success. Limited Camping spots are available on site for the Carnival as well as at the local showgrounds just down the road. A big thankyou to all the Club members and visitors who helped with the smooth running of the competition. If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Clay Target Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5pm till 7pm. All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse and all people aged 12 years and up may participate, children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate. All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper. If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed. Dress for outside conditions. The club is located on Ballyryan Road Boorowa, approximately 2km past the Showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.