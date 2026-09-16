Busy Bowls Calendar in Boorowa

The Boorowa Ex Services & Citizens Club's greens are set for a busy few weeks, with a pairs final, a new memorial day and a fresh weeknight competition all on the calendar. The club's major pairs will be held on Sunday 27 September, with the semi-finals starting at 9:30am. Nev and Darryl will face Charlie and Footy, while Garry and Lisa take on John and Alan, with the two winners to meet in the grand final at 1:30pm. The major singles will be held on 11 and 18 October. Before that, the club's greens will host the Yvonne Murphy Memorial Bowls Day this Sunday 20 September, an open-gender event played in club uniform. The two-bowl triples format runs across three games of 12 ends, with the $90 entry fee per team including lunch. Play starts at 10am, with games at 10am and 11:45am, lunch at 1:30pm, and a final game at 2:30pm. First prize is $180, second $150 and third $90. Regular social bowls also continue on Thursdays, running from 12.30pm to about 3.30pm to 4pm, at a cost of $10 to play, with a $1 jackpot entry. The club says the session is open to all ages and abilities, with bowls available to borrow for anyone without their own set. From Wednesday 21 October, the club will add a second weeknight option, with Twilight Bowls running for seven weeks as a triples competition open to players of all abilities under a handicap system. Games are 14 ends, at $15 per person per game, and bowls are available for those who need them. Players can enter as a team or put their name down as a spare, with team lists posted on the bowls notice board and the first 14 teams securing a place. More information on any of the above is available from the club on (02) 6385 3338, or from president Michael Munn on 0412 065 575 or michaelmunn@bigpond.com.