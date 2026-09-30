Major Pairs Winners Crowned at Boorowa

Charlie Sorgsepp and Shane Foote have been crowned Boorowa Ex Services & Citizens Club's Major Pairs champions for the second year running, defeating Garry Dwyer and Lisa Arber in Sunday's grand final. The pair reached the decider with a tight semi-final win over Nev Thurtell and Darryl Murphy, taking eight of the 18 ends, including three shots on the final end to seal victory. Garry and Lisa proved too strong for John Bromham and Alan Sargent in the other semi-final. Charlie and Shane carried that momentum into the final, winning 10 of 16 ends against Garry and Lisa, with the match conceded on the 16th end and the final score standing at 22–7. "The semi was a tough match, we needed three on the final end to seal the win," Footy, Shane Foote, said. "The final was a bit more one-sided." The Major Pairs is open to all registered bowling club members, with entry fees of $20 per team plus $5 green fees per team per game. Winners take home $120 per team, with runners-up receiving $60 per team, both credited as points on membership cards. As for social bowls last Thursday Alan Sargent was the winner with 28 points. Ray Martin and Dave Bromham shared second on 20. The September monthly trophy was won by veteran Darryl Murphy on 66 points, with Sam Longley coming second on 56. The club are reminding members not to forget the Woolfest bowls tournament, as triples teams are being called for now. "Time is short so get in quickly, there is a sheet on the board." More information on club events is available on (02) 6385 3338, or from president Michael Munn on 0412 065 575. The club's next major event is the Major Singles, due to be held on Sunday 11 October.