As the fog lifts over Boorowa's rugby fields, a group of people can be seen setting up marquees, padding goal posts and hammering in corner posts, preparing for the last home game of the Boorowa Junior Rugby League season, where they host Temora.

With 24 games across four fields, and the first games kicking off at 9am and the last scheduled to finish at 3.30pm, it is a long day for all involved. This is the work of the sports club volunteer.

On any given weekend, in thousands of suburbs, towns and villages across the country, junior sport is being played, and none of it would be possible without the tireless work of volunteers. Boorowa is no exception.

Led by club president Brendon Shean, secretary Clair Allen and treasurer Belinda Reid, a merry band of able volunteers fire up the barbecues, stock the canteens and prepare the fields, ready for the home and away teams to arrive. Behind the scenes, there are first-aid officers on standby, referees giving up their weekend to run the line, and timekeepers keeping each of the four fields moving to schedule. Parents take turns behind the canteen counter, while others mark out boundaries or ferry eskies and equipment between grounds before the sun is properly up.

For secretary Clair Allen, the club has become about far more than footy.

"As a mum of three boys, getting involved in the club was a great way for me to be part of something they love, but it has become so much more than that. In a small country town, clubs like ours are such an important way to meet people, build friendships and feel connected to the community," she said.

"We're very lucky to have a great committee, headed up by Brendon and Belinda, who continually go above and beyond for the club and our kids.

"For me, being involved is about giving back, supporting our kids and being part of a great little community."

It is a roster built well before kickoff, with jobs divided up weeks in advance so that, on the day, everything simply appears to run itself. For the players, most too young to notice the effort involved, it means a ground ready to play on, a sausage sizzle at half-time, and a safe place to spend their Saturday.

At the end of the day, it is all packed away until the start of next season.

This happens nearly every weekend right around the country, and without volunteers there would be no junior sport. So, from the father of a junior footy player to all the volunteers: thank you.

Boorowa Junior Rugby League are always looking for new committee members and volunteers. Their AGM will be held on the 29 September from 7pm a the Courthouse Hotel.