The Boorowa Goldies are through to the grand final after defeating the Harden Red Devils 22-14 over the weekend.

This year marks the third grand final appearance from Boorowa in a row and the second one in a row they have hosted.

Boorowa's Adam Hick said it is certainly great to be back hosting a grand final again.

Looking at the semi final match against Harden, Mr Hick said was a really good, hotly contested game of country rugby at its finest.

"It was 80 minutes of really competitive, hard fought footy," he said.

Boorowa came out of the blocks really well after a couple slow starts in recent games, Mr Hick said, and the boys started in really high gear to put the pressure on Harden early.

Keagan Size and Paddy Johnson put the first two tries on the board, Mr Hick said, with 14 points on the board going into the end of the first half.

Boorowa maintained the pressure in the second half with another try from Adam Hick, as well as a penalty goal.

However Harden kept the pressure up against Boorowa the whole way through, Mr Hick said, maintaining the pressure with two later tries to narrow the lead.

Towards the end of the game, Mr Hick said everyone was holding their breath, as Boorowa were down a player who was off in the sin bin, and it was a thrilling finish.

This weekend will see Boorowa have a rest, Mr Hick said with some likely heading off to Harden to watch the preliminary final match up between Harden and Cootamundra.

Looking back at the 2026 season, Mr Hick said at the start of the year, the way things were looking they felt like they might be in for a tough year.

However with the club hanging in there all season and building their momentum towards the end of the year is a good reflection of the effort the playing squad, the volunteers and committee have put in.

"It's managed to get us this far and hopefully we can do one more," he said.