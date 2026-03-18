The Boorowa Rugby Club has been training hard for the season ahead, with their first game fast approaching on Saturday, 11 April where they will take on the Condobolin Rams.

Boorowa Rugby Club's men's coach Mark Poplin said the pre season training has been going well so far with strong numbers, with a lot of return players along with a few new faces.

The Club's Adam Hick said they had a pretty good year last year and are looking to get off to another good start.

This year the coaches for the first grade are Mark Poplin, Toby McGrath and Keagan Size, with Tim Gregory and Kimberly Collins coaching the women's squad.

While the men's squad is looking strong on numbers, Mr Poplin said they are looking for more players to join up for the women's squad.

Mr Hick said they have a good core group of women who have been around for a few seasons, but they are looking to fill up a few numbers so they have a good extended squad to go through the year.

Boorowa began their training season in the first week of February and is looking quite positive, Mr Poplin said.

Boorowa Rugby Club will be able to put their pre season training to the test when they take on Yass in a trial match in Albury on 28 March.

Looking at their first match of the season, Mr Poplin said they are going in confident with the team they've got, but Condobolin have built a pretty strong squad over last year.

"We played them first round last year and they definitely improved during the season and it's always tough to play them up there," he said.

Mr Hick said the big bus trip to Condobolin is a good start to the season and will help with team building and they enjoy heading out to the town as it is a game they look forward to.

In a post to Facebook Boorowa Rugby Club are calling for more volunteers to help with the canteen, bar and BBQ during home games.

They are hoping that they get enough volunteers so nobody has to cover more than two home games leaving plenty of opportunities to watch some quality footy.

Contact the Boorowa Rugby Club for more information or to volunteer.