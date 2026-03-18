Two local Boorowa rowers Milly Dymock and Alice Dymock, along with their teams from Kinross Wolaroi School have claimed silver in their respective events at the NSW Schoolgirls Head of the River Regatta.

The annual Regatta was held at the Sydney International Regatta Centre Penrith on Saturday, 14 March

First up was Milly Dymock rowing in the Year coxed quad scull four division two.

In her heat over 1000 metres the Kinross Wolaroi School crew were 0.18 seconds ahead of Pymble Ladies College, with Queenwood in third position.

They increased their lead over the last 500 metres to win in a very close finish by 0.31 seconds in 3 minutes and 53.18 seconds.

Second was Pymble Ladies College with a time of 3 minutes and 53.47 secs with Queenwood in third in 3 mins and 54.68 seconds.

In the final Kinross Wolaroi School were in the lead at the 500 metre mark but were pegged back in a rowing dog fight over the last 500 metres by the Canberra Grammar girls who went on to win in a time of 3 minutes and 45.65 second were Kinros Walaroi in 3 mins and 46.72 seconds with Queenwood third in 3 minutes and 47.94 seconds. Silver to Milly Dymock and her crew from Kinross Walaroi. The final was rowed a full 8 seconds faster than the heat.

While they had strong results in the heats, Milly and the team from Kinross Wolaroi School placed in second overall.

Kinross Walaroi School's Master in Charge of Rowing Ben Watt said there are four rowers in the coxed quad scull and they had a good result over the weekend.

Mr Watt said Millie has had a great first season rowing and has got a big future as well.

In the Schoolgirls 8 category, Alice Dymock was also rowing in the Kinross Walaroi School crew.

This signature event was hotly contested by six strong crews and was a straight final.

It became a match race between the Kinross Walaroi School crew. and the Pymble Ladies College

Kinross Walaroi School had defeated the Pymble girls in the state championships, however Pymble proved to be too strong at the Head of the River Regatta, leading all the way to win in a course record for a Schoolgirls 8 in a time of 6 minutes and 33.33 seconds.

Kinross Walaroi School claimed the silver with a time of 6 minutes and 37.61 seconds and St Catherine's claimed third with a time of 6 minutes and 42.21 seconds.

The next big regatta is the National Championships at Lake Barrington in Tasmania at the end of the month.

Mr Watt said Alice has been rowing with Kinross since year nine and made the school's first eight team this year which has been great for her after a tough year with injuries last year.

Mr Watt said while Pymble defeated them in the Schoolgirls 8 competition, braking a national record in the process, but Kinross put in a strong result themselves, putting in one of the fastest times in a boat within that category.

Milly and the junior rowers have finished up their school rowing season for the year, while Alice and the first eight squad along with 31 other Kinross rowers will be competing in the week-long national championships.

Training for the sport involves a lot of dedication, with the senior rowers taking part in nine training sessions spread across the week, which includes four water sessions, two gym sessions, a running session and a training session on a rowing machine.

For the juniors, they train at least five times a week, including three water sessions and a session on the rowing machine.

"They're very very diligent and disciplined," Mr Watt said.