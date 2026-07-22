After last weekend's bye and two strong wins against the Googong Goannas in Round 11's matchup on 11 July, the Boorowa Rovers are set to take on the Snowy River Bears this weekend.

Heading into this match Boorowa will be looking to maintain their winning momentum from round 11's wins against Googong despite last weekend's break.

In Round 11 the Rovers defeated Googong 68-14 while the Roverettes had a strong 40-nil win over Googong.

Boorowa Rovers' Alex Stewart said their wins against the Goannas were very strong which was good and they are looking to use some of that momentum.

During the men's match some of their players sat out against the visiting team which allowed for some of the younger players to get a bit of game time.

Among some of the standouts, Mr Stewart said, was Austin Power who was back from overseas and pretty strong on the back, while Fergus Munns was playing strongly on the front row.

Across the board, Mr Stewart said they played to their strengths and used the ball fairly well, which will help them a long way with their for and against, particularly in the women's competition which is pretty close.

Looking forward, Mr Stewart having that weekend off during the bye will help everyone to freshen up and is definitely in their favour.

With four weeks to finals, Mr Stewart said the bye came at the right time.

Coming up against the Snowy River Bears, Mr Stewart said they will have to be on their toes.

Off the field, the Rovers are still hosting their major raffle which will be drawn in a month, and fast approaching is their Old Boys Day and sponsors day on 1 August and 8 August respectively.