After a slow start to the season, the Boorowa Rovers have hit back and claimed well deserved wins in both the men's and women's matches against the Googong Goannas.

The Rovers have put their second win on the board for the season with their 68-4 defeat of Googong.

Boorowa Rovers' Alex Stewart said some of the highlights from the weekend was the fact that the younger players were able to get a solid run over the weekend.

While he conceded the men's squad started a bit slow, Mr Stewart said they found their groove within the first ten minutes.

Also helping out the squad, is that several of the Rovers players are back on deck after some lower numbers.

"We're back to pretty much full strength now, which is good," he said.

While the score didn't reflect this, Mr Stewart said the Goannas threw quite a lot at the Rovers, though their defence proved to be quite strong, [particularly on the line.

The Roverettes also had a strong matchup against Googong claiming their second win of the season.

Their defence also proved to be strong as well, only conceding one try to leave the full time score of 44-4.

'Everything we've been doing at training paid off and they've put together what they've been practising," Mr Stewart said.

This weekend coming the Rovers will be hosting the Snowy River Bears in both grades on Saturday 30 May.