After last weekend's wins against UC Stars in both grades, the Boorowa Rovers are ready to take on the Bungendore Tigers at home this weekend for the elimination finals.

The Boorowa Rovers defeated the UC Stars by 66-, while the Roverettes put on a strong display beating UC Stars by 32-4 despite being short of numbers again.

Boorowa then relied-on Harden to beat Bungendore in the men's match to secure a home final this weekend. Harden did Boorowa a favour winning 34-18 to see the Rovers leapfrog Bungendore into fourth spot.

The Boorowa Roverettes will be taking on the Bungendore Tigers.

Going into the first round of the finals both squads will be hosting Bungendore on Sunday 23 August in what is expected to be a great day of football.

For both squads this match will be the tie breaker between Boorowa and Bungendore for this season

Across both grades Bungendore got the best of Boorowa when they hosted the round four clash in May. Boorowa were then able to claim a win when they hosted the Tigers in their round 15 clash.

Across the other games playing this weekend, in both the men's and women's competition the North Canberra Bears will be taking on the Crookwell Green Devils in the qualifying finals. This weekend will see the top of the table Harden Hawks take the bye in both squads.