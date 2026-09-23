Boorowa Hosts Darts Final

The Boorowa Darts Competition reached its climax on Thursday night, with grand finals across three grades played out at the Rec Club in front of a strong crowd of players and supporters. In A Grade, the Binalong Boozers made light work of Naughty Courty, winning 4–0 to claim the title. Jack and Matt combined to win the first doubles, before Adam and Kieran backed it up with a win in the second doubles to put the result beyond doubt. Kieran then closed out the match with a singles win over Muzz. Chrissy and Jack both posted two scores of 100 during the match, while Muzz recorded four scores of 100 and Begsy hit 119, 121 and 100. B Grade produced the tightest contest of the night, with the Beavers going down to the Binalong Broken Arrows in a nail-biting 4–3 finish that went down to the final singles matches. Dave was among the standout scorers for the Beavers, with throws of 101, 140, 100 and 140, while Chris posted two scores of 100 for the Broken Arrows. Ian (115), Kylie (117) and Trent (100) also featured among the night's best scores. In C Grade, Muk Me Ram defeated Dart Vaders 4–2. Brad was the pick of the scorers with throws of 134 and 108, while Nat (114) and Sean (105) also posted strong results for the winning side. A Grade Winners Binalong BoozersPhil Coggins Darts Association Treasurer, Phil Coggins, said it had been a strong season for the competition. "A highly successful season with all five licensed venues represented by at least one team," he said. "Plus the two venues from Binalong being the pub and golf club. "It's great to see so many ladies playing as well and with twelve teams competing, darts in Boorowa is as strong as ever." C Grade Winners Muk Me RamPhil Coggins