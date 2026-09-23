Boorowa golfers set to mark 100 years of the Gungewalla Cup

Boorowa Golf Club enjoyed strong turnouts on both sides of the course over the weekend, with the Di Sykes Trophy on Friday 18 September and the Greg Atkins Trophy on Sunday 20 September, ahead of preparations for a milestone event next month. Friday's Stableford round for the Di Sykes Trophy was played in glorious conditions, with the ladies enjoying the extra run. Felicity Corcoran carded 42 points to win the trophy, describing it as one of her best rounds. Del Greig won nearest-to-pin on the fourth hole with a shot that finished just 40cm from the flag. On Sunday, 18 players took part in the Greg Atkins Trophy, a stroke event sponsored by Greg Atkins, with novelties, nearest-to-pins and long drives on offer. Phil Johnston took out the win, with Roger Mason runner-up. Attention now turns to Boorowa Golf Club's biggest weekend of the year, with the club marking 100 years of the Gungewalla Cup on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October. Saturday will open with a two-person ambrose, open to non-members, followed by a Calcutta evening at the Boorowa Recreation Club from 6.30pm. Sunday brings three events: the 36-hole Gungewalla Cup and Hagan Cup for the club's men's active full members, split by handicap, and the 18-hole Ryan's Creek Trophy, open to members and non-members alike.