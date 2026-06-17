The Boorowa Goldies have added another win to their season when they took on the Condobolin Rams on Saturday 13 June.

Despite cementing the win with 52-14 on the scoreboard, the visiting squad made sure the Goldies earned the victory.

The Rams came out firing, applying the pressure to Boorowa for the first 20 minutes. Despite this the home side opened the scoring with a try, but missed the conversion.

Condobolin responded with two relatively quick tries to bring the score to-.

Condobolin taking the lead galvanised the Goldies who struck back with three converted tries before the break to take a 26-14 lead into halftime.

In the second half the Goldies gradually gain the upper hand and applied the pressure to the Rams' defence.

This pressure paid off with the Goldies pushing past to get over the line with several more tries to bring the full time score to 52-14.

Crossing the try line for Boorowa were Rob Stirzaker (2), Patrick Johnson (3), Jamie Golden, Michael Berry and Adam Hick. Making the conversions for Boorowa were Patrick Johnson and James Green (5).

This weekend Boorowa Goldies will be travelling to take on Grenfell in both grades.