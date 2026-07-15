The Boorowa Goldies have claimed a 28 - 15 win over the weekend when they went up against Harden in a top of the table clash.

The club also celebrated it's ladies day on Saturday, which was well supported.

Boorowa's Adam Hick said it wasn't the best start for the Goldies, with several unforced errors and ill discipline allowing for Harden to be in a narrow 10-7 lead into the half time break.

Despite having some good phases the Goldies were struggling to build consistency, and couldn’t convert pressure into points in the first half.

However, they came into the second half stronger, and things clicked into gear for the Goldies, and they were able to capitalise on the back of several strong set pieces, particularly their scrum.

Mr Hick said they were able to get three tries in pretty close succession which gave them some breathing room leading to a strong second half for Boorowa.

Harden closed up the scoring with a try right before the full time whistle.

Among some of the standouts for the Goldies were Keagan Size strong in the scrum as well as Paddy Johnson at fullback, with Mr Hick saying that Paddy had a cracker of a game.

In the women's match, Harden officially took the competition points on the day, Boorowa were able to get a win in a friendly match against the visiting She Devils.

To help make up some numbers, Boorowa welcomed several players from the Young Yabbies and West Wyalong.

Mr Hick said they did forfeit on competition points as they welcomed extra players over and they didn't want to upset the order of the ladder.

However, he said it was played in good spirits and it was great to see the girls get their first game of the season.

Try scorers for Boorowa were T McKay 2, J Piercy, M Andersen, E Richens.

With having a massive day out with their Ladies Day, Mr Hick said it was pretty special for both teams getting up on the same day.

This year, during their charity auction on the Ladies Day, Mr Hick said 75 percent of what they raised will go to their players injury fund to help support players who face serious injuries.

The other portion of the funds raised will go towards supporting Nathan Stapleton who suffered a serious neck injury when playing for Boorowa in 2022.

Up next for Boorowa, the women's squad will have the bye while the men's squad will take on Cootamundra.

Mr Hick said they will need to win this one to hopefully cement their place at the top of the ladder leading into the finals.