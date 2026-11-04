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Boorowa carnival hosts 47 schools for a day of touch and netball

<p>St Joseph\\'s Staff manned the Netball Canteen. Pictured are: Amanda Kelly, Julie Harton, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, Mark Birks and Stacey Barker. PHOTOS: Steph Cooke </p>\\n
<p>St Joseph\\'s Staff manned the Netball Canteen. Pictured are: Amanda Kelly, Julie Harton, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, Mark Birks and Stacey Barker. PHOTOS: Steph Cooke </p>\\n

St Joseph's Staff manned the Netball Canteen. Pictured are: Amanda Kelly, Julie Harton, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, Mark Birks and Stacey Barker. PHOTOS: Steph Cooke

Student-run coffee carts and 405 teams fill Boorowa Showground
Dean Franklin
November 4, 2026 • 03:00

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