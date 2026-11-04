Boorowa carnival hosts 47 schools for a day of touch and netball

Boorowa Central Staff manned the Touch Football Canteen. Pictured are: Bernie Gledhill, Chloe Riles, Laticia Hignett, Anneliese Merriman, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, Gaye Edwards, Julie Styles, Sammi JansenSteph Cooke More than 400 teams from 46 schools filled Boorowa Showground on Friday 23 October for the annual Boorowa Touch and Netball Carnival. Schools travelled from the local area, Canberra, Goulburn, Adelong and Braidwood. On the touch fields, 257 teams played 489 games across 27 fields. In netball, 148 teams played 380 games on 22 courts. The carnival is run by St Joseph’s Primary School and Boorowa Central School, and is built around participation rather than winners. Feeding thousands of players, teachers and spectators was a major operation. St Joseph’s ran the netball canteen, which sold 1000 steaks, 2000 sausages, 500 hot dogs, 3500 drinks, 820 packets of chips, 150 fruit salad bowls and 150 fresh sandwiches. The kitchen also got through 80kg of bacon and 900 eggs. At the touch canteen there were about 1500 sales, including about 250 cans of soft drink, about 120 Powerade and about 200 sausage sandwiches. Two coffee carts, staffed by Food Technology and Hospitality students and their teachers, sold about 500 coffees. The carnival is also a fundraiser for the two schools. The final amount raised will be known in a couple of weeks, once all the bills have been paid.