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Birthday boy Jack Corcoran takes seven wickets as Kingfishers win

<p>Jack Corcoran with the game ball after his 7 wicket haul. PHOTO: Andrew Corcoran </p>\\n
<p>Jack Corcoran with the game ball after his 7 wicket haul. PHOTO: Andrew Corcoran </p>\\n

Jack Corcoran with the game ball after his 7 wicket haul. PHOTO: Andrew Corcoran

Jack the star of the weekend's cricket in Boorowa
Dean Franklin
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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