Birthday boy Jack Corcoran takes seven wickets as Kingfishers win

Boorowa’s junior cricketers had a big weekend on Saturday, with standout performances in both the Under 11s and Under 13s. Under 11s In an all-Boorowa clash, the Kingfishers beat the Wedgetails by 68 runs, posting 179 from 20 overs before holding their rivals to 111. Jack Corcoran celebrated his birthday in style, taking seven wickets for 14 runs from three overs, including a maiden. Patrick Corcoran added two wickets and Oscar Shean one. "I was just trying to get them out, and lucky for me they missed it," Jack said. "I was so close to getting a hat-trick on my birthday." With the bat, Patrick Corcoran finished 18 not out, Arthur Allen and Kaine Manion made 15 each and Jack Corcoran 12. Daniel Cross took two catches. Under 13s The Under 13s beat the Gundagai Blue Tigers by nine wickets, chasing down 103 in 14 overs. Gundagai were 2/68, but Boorowa then took six wickets for 35 runs to hold them to 8/103 from 27.5 overs. Thomas Scott did the damage with four wickets for two runs from three overs, including a maiden. William Miller took two wickets, and Art Greig and George Manion one each. Archer Dowling then took the chase away from Gundagai, hitting 48 not out from 18 balls. Jacob Halls (21) and Manion (25) retired not out, and Boorowa finished at 1/105, losing only William Miller, bowled for two. Seniors In senior cricket, the Big Bottles forfeited their match against the Coota Blues. Next week The Kookaburras, who had a bye, host the Wedgetails, while the Kingfishers travel to Young to take on the Smashers. The under 13s host the Cato Strikers, a Young side, and the Big Bottles host the Bribbaree Rams in the senior competition. Boorowa home games are played at Boorowa Sports Ground.