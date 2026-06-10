The Saturday event was the June Monthly Medals sponsored by Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning. The medal winners were Bill Oliver in A Grade with 71 nett, Peter Kirkwood in B Grade with 70 nett and Ash Byres Pointer won C Grade with 70 nett.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Levi French in A Grade with 73, Peter Kirkwood in B Grade with 84 and Matthew Simmons in C Grade with 91.

The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Ian Page in A Grade, Paul Blizzard in B Grade and Col Blizzard in C Grade. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Levi French and the 17th was won by Ian Tierney.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Levi French and he received a voucher for $69. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 11th and was won by Steve Connelly.

The McAllister Motors second shot NTPs were won by Steve Connelly in A Grade on the 3rd, B Grade on the 9th was not struck and Ash Byres Pointer in C Grade on the 15th. The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $360 on the 12th was not won and jackpots to $380 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Ash Byres Pointer. The Salami Brother Pizza awards were won by Grant Meacham, Bernard Druett and Daryl Brown. Balls went down to 76 nett on a countback and there were 69 players.

Upcoming events.

Saturday 13 June is a 2 Up 4 ball. 9 hole Best Ball/9 hole aggregate sponsored by Steve Dewar and Grant Noakes. Saturday 20 June is a Single Stableford Powerplay sponsored by Mark Flanders and EyeQ Optometrists. Saturday 27th is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Crag Taylor and Steve Smith

The Wednesday and Friday Medley events were washed out but will return this week.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley stableford was won by Brendon Robinson with 38 points and he won 6 balls. Runner up was Chris Keevil (5 balls) with 36 points on a countback from Mark Shipp (4 balls). Next was Peter Hamblin (3 balls) with 35 points from Stephen Smith (2 balls) with 34 points on a countback.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole was won by Dean Schofield. The Pro Pin was won by Tom Patton and he received a voucher for $37. The Andrew Sabidussi $300 “Hole in One” is still waiting to be won. Balls went down to 29 points and there were 39 players.

The Long Weekend Monday Medley was won by Daniel Smith with 46 points and he won 8 balls. Runner up was Tom McKnight (6 balls) with 42 points from Cameron Hobbs (5 balls) with 40 points. Fourth was Rhett Foreman (4 balls) with 38 points on a countback from Ray Hargraves (3 balls) and Craig Taylor (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Ray Hargraves and he received a voucher for $36.00. Balls went to 30 points and there were 40 players.

The Social played the Memorial Day 14 holes event that was won by Dick Forde with 54 nett. Runner up was Paul Anderson with 55 nett from Anthony Webb with 56 nett. There were 16 players.

Next week holes 1 to 5 and 10 to 18 will be played. Tee off time is 7.30 am unless there is a frost and the tee off