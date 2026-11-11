Big smiles at Boorowa gymnastics

Boorowa Gymnastic Club held their annual gymnastic competition on Sunday 8th November. The competition comprised two sessions. In the first session gymnasts were required to complete a circuit of 11 activities to demonstrate the development of skills appropriate to their age. These skills include the use of parallel, high and low bar and beam, jumps from a box and a tramp, cylinder balance, skipping, handstands, rolls and cartwheels. The second session saw development of these skills with girls performing routines on floor, vault, bars and beam. Medals and ribbons all round. PHOTOS: Supplied Boorowa Club members in session 1 were Penny and Michael Collins, Pippa Middleton, Lylah Halls, Amarah Banks, Matilda Lamond, Henry Middleton, Rose Dumbrell, Victoria Kelly, Stella Cooper, Zoe Merriman, Dustie Penrose, Mia and Zara Frier, Lila and Paige Whitechurch. Members for Session 2 were Bonnie Molloy, Isabelle Haines, Annabelle Collins, Amelia Murray, Sophie Armour, Harper James-Pye, Alice Rollason and Scarlett Ludwig. A great day was had by all as demonstrated by the many smiling faces when medals were handed out.