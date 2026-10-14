Batt’s big night

Boorowa Rover Mat Batt has been recognised for his work on and off the field this season, named players’ player and clubperson of the year at their presentation night on Saturday 10 October. Batt, who joined the committee as secretary this year, was quick to credit others. “It feels great to be recognised, though there are many people behind the scenes who put a lot of effort into making the club run successfully,” he said. “I had great guidance at the start from previous secretary Maddi Corkery.” Batt grew up playing both codes, and when he entered seniors there was no league side. He played two seasons with the Goldies, winning the 2015 best and fairest, before switching to league when the Rovers started back up. His football continued in the Navy, with HMAS Cerberus Rugby in Victoria in 2019 and the Navy Rugby Union squad at the Australian Defence Force Championships in Brisbane in 2023. He also played two seasons of union with Shoalhaven in the Illawarra competition, losing the 2023 grand final before winning the 2024 title under former Brumbies player Will Miller. The 2023 loss came on the same day the Rovers beat Crookwell to win their grand final. “I think I had a few tears in my eyes when I heard the news,” Batt said. After a season with the Rovers in 2025 while living in Canberra, he moved back to Boorowa this year. Batt is excited by the young talent coming through and keen to lace up the boots again. “I’m not as fit as I once was. I guess that’s why I’ve moved into the front row,” he said. “We lost three or four games this year by six points or less. I believe with the squad we are building we can get back to the top of the ladder and hopefully repeat 2023.” For the full list of presentation night winners, see the back page of the Boorowa News.