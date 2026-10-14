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Batt’s big night

<p>Rovers Clubperson of the Year Mat Batt PHOTO: Boorowa Rovers</p>\\n
<p>Rovers Clubperson of the Year Mat Batt PHOTO: Boorowa Rovers</p>\\n

Rovers Clubperson of the Year Mat Batt PHOTO: Boorowa Rovers

Navy, Goldies and grand finals: Mat Batt’s road back to the Rovers
Dean Franklin
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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