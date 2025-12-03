As temperatures increase and daylight lingers, Australia’s pets face an increase in life-threatening risks, from snakes and ticks to fleas and heat stress.

Pet insurance provider Petsy is urging owners to prepare now, saying too many pet emergencies each summer are preventable with simple, proactive planning.

An estimated 6200 snake-bite incidents are expected for Australia's dogs every year.

The majority occur of these bites occur in the summer, with approximately 84 per cent of cases linked to the warmest months of the year.

As snakes seek shelter in shaded gardens and under backyard debris, our pets are often the first to stumble upon them.

Petsy founder Monica Limanto recommends keeping lawns short and clearing away wood piles or other debris to lessen areas that may attract snakes.

“Snakes are most active at dawn and dusk when they are seeking food or looking to breed, by restricting you pets access to long grass or bushy areas during these hours you can reduce risk of a bite,” she said.

Paralysis ticks are another deadly threat with the peak exposure times typically witnessed in the warmer weather after wet periods.

Australians are being urged to be tick alert with experts warning that the 2025 summer could be another horror season with 5,000 tick-related vet visits expected and sadly 1 in 10 of those pets dying.

“Regular tick prevention whether in collar, chewable or topical format should never be skipped, cats and dogs should be checked daily for ticks paying particular attention to the head and neck areas. This is especially important after walks in bushy or coastal areas,” Monica said.

The summer in Australia also sees an explosion in fleas and other parasites which thrive in the humid conditions.

Monica says many pet owners mistakenly stop flea and tick protection in winter, only to face infestations that trigger allergic reactions, skin infections and can add up to costly vet bills when the warmer weather an infestation catches them by surprise.

“A consistent, year-round protection program is essential for the health of your pet," she said.

"We also recommend washing bedding on your machines hot cycles and vacuuming regularly to disrupt the parasites life cycle.”

Heat stress and dehydration are also common summer issues and can be among the most distressing but preventable emergencies seen by vets each summer.

Animal welfare agencies warn that the temperature inside parked cars can become fatal within minutes, dogs can die in as little as six minutes in a hot vehicle and that shade or cracked windows does not make it safe.

“Pets left outdoors or confined to enclosed spaces in extreme heat can develop heatstroke at a dangerous pace, which can progress to organ failure within minutes,” Monica said.

“Owners should ensure their pets always have access to shade and cool water, avoid exercise in the middle of the day during peak heat and never leave animals unattended in cars, even briefly.

"Heavy panting, drooling or lethargy are all red flags that require immediate veterinary care.”

As conditions heat up, Petsy is urging Australians to stay alert to the changing environment and to treat pet safety as part of their broader summer preparedness.

Awareness, not luck, is what keeps animals safe at this time of year.