Local teenagers are being given the opportunity to gain hands-on emergency service experience and learn potentially life-saving skills through a new youth internship program being offered by the NSW State Emergency Service Young Unit.

Designed for young people aged 15 to 16, the NSW SES Youth Internship Program aims to introduce the next generation to emergency service volunteering while helping build community resilience and preparedness.

The program will cover a broad range of practical skills including CPR and AED use, flood rescue, storm response, radio communications, map reading, land search techniques and local flood awareness.

Participants will also learn about emergency safety systems including IMSAFER and Take5, along with patient handling, snake bite response, sandbagging, ropes and knots, and the safe use of tools and equipment.

Young Unit Commander Todd Richens said the program was designed to give young people valuable skills they could carry into the future while also encouraging community awareness and volunteering.

“It gives the younger generation new skills to take and use for their future and shows them ways to look after their community during severe weather events,” Mr Richens said.

The importance of emergency preparedness was highlighted recently when severe thunderstorms swept across parts of the region, with the Young SES Unit receiving more than 30 requests for assistance within just ten minutes during one weather event.

Volunteers worked through storm and flood-related incidents across the area, supported by neighbouring SES units and local Rural Fire Service brigades.

The internship program forms part of broader efforts by the NSW SES to engage young people in their communities, transfer knowledge to a new generation of emergency service workers and strengthen long-term community capability.

The NSW SES says the program has been designed to be sustainable, inclusive, cost effective and fun, while helping young people build confidence, teamwork and practical life skills.