Members of the Young and Hilltops community paused to commemorate and honour the service and sacrifice of Australia’s military personnel on ANZAC Day on Saturday.

Young RSL sub Branch President Phil Mitchell said they saw a massive turnout of community members across the services they ran on Saturday, with the main service and march on Saturday morning one of the biggest he has seen.

The day began with the Dawn Service hosted adjacent to the Young Town Hall Memorial Tower at 5:45 am which was followed by the cemetery services at Young Cemetery, and the Young Lawn Cemetery.

At 10:45 am, the march will commenced on Boorowa Street and headed to Anderson Park Memorial for the 11:00 am Memorial Service.

Young local's Group Captain Emily Cameron provided the commemorative address on the day which highlighted the freedom and liberty we have in Australia.

Mr Mitchell said Group Captain Cameron talked about the struggles of those who returned, as well as the families of those who did not come back from the war.

"It just makes you realise how important community is," Mr Mitchell said.

"We need to remember and we need to commemorate and I hope that we never ever forget," he said. "Because while we remember, we are hesitant to go into another one."

Mr Mitchell said they also had Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Stewart at their ANZAC Day services who was the chaplain on the day and what he was saying was important.

Mr Mitchell said while the focus is rightly on ANZAC Day, Lieutenant Colonel Stewart also highlighted in his prayers the people who are currently caught up in conflicts across the world currently and suffering.

Next up on the calendar for the Young RSL sub Branch is a trip to Temora on 2 May and any veteran in the district is welcome to join them on the trip.

Mr Mitchell said there is no cost to join them on this trip and ask them to meet at the club at 8:45am.

The aim of this trip, Mr Mitchell is bring along the cadets and unit them with veterans.