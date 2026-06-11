Twelve photographers have been selected as winners of the inaugural 'A Year in the Hilltops' Calendar Competition, with their images set to feature in a printed calendar supporting the 2027 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail.

While the competition welcomed photographs of local events, people, businesses and community life, one clear theme emerged from the entries — the beauty of the Hilltops landscape itself.

Rolling hills, changing seasons, country roads, vineyards, sunsets and rural vistas dominated the competition, showcasing the scenery and character that make the Hilltops region unique.

The winning photographers are:

* Poppy Keatinge

* Kylie Coddington

* Caralynne Anderson

* Pattianne Gay

* Cindy Harley

* Maree Myhill

* Tammy McGaw

* Michael Fitzsimmons

* Judith Perkins

* Jennifer Peet

* Nick Sherwood

* Veronique North Minca

A special mention goes to Nick Sherwood, whose photograph was selected for the cover of the inaugural 'A Year in the Hilltops' calendar.

Selecting the winners was no easy task.

The judging panel consisted of Garrett Robinson, President of the Boorowa Business Chamber and Manager of the Boorowa Ex-Services & Citizens Club, Wendy Bowman of Barwang Wines near Harden, and former Hilltops mayor and local arts advocate Margaret Roles from Young.

Representing the three major areas of the Hilltops region, the judges were not assessing entries from a technical photography perspective. Instead, they were looking for images that best captured the character, beauty and spirit of the Hilltops.

"The standard of entries made judging incredibly difficult," Heather Ruhl said, Publicity Officer for the Young Society of Artists and a committee member of the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail.

"There were many photographs that could easily have earned a place in the calendar."

"What stood out was how strongly people associate the Hilltops with its landscapes. Again and again we saw images that captured the region's natural beauty, changing seasons and the sense of space that people experience when they visit or live here."

The competition was established as part of a collaborative fundraising project supporting the 2027 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail.

The winning images will appear in the inaugural 'A Year in the Hilltops' printed calendar, which will be sold throughout the region from July 2026. The calendar is expected to remain on display in homes, businesses and workplaces throughout 2027, providing year-round promotion of the Hilltops and its unique scenery.

As well as showcasing images captured throughout the Hilltops region, the calendar project aims to support the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail while encouraging people to celebrate and share what makes the area special.

"The calendar is more than a collection of photographs," Ms Ruhl said.

"It is a celebration of the places, landscapes and moments that people connect with across the Hilltops. Together, these images create a beautiful snapshot of our region that will be enjoyed throughout the year."

Businesses and organisations are being invited to support the project through sponsorship opportunities.

As well as helping fund the 2027 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail, sponsors will receive exposure in a publication designed to remain in homes, workplaces and businesses throughout the entire 2027 year. Unlike many advertising opportunities that are seen once and forgotten, calendars are viewed repeatedly throughout the year, providing long-term visibility for local participating sponsors.

Sponsors will be acknowledged within the calendar and will also benefit from promotion through Hilltops Connect and Hilltops Arts during the trail, helping connect their support of the arts and community with audiences across the region.

"The calendar is a wonderful example of local collaboration," Ms Ruhl said.

"It brings together photographers, artists, community organisations and local businesses to create something that celebrates the Hilltops while helping support one of the region's arts and cultural trail."

The calendar project is a collaboration between Hilltops Connect, Hilltops Arts Inc. and the Young Society of Artists, with proceeds helping support the 2027 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail.