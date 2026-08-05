Aged care does not begin at the door of a nursing home.

Across the Hilltops, it may begin with a delivered meal, a lift to a medical appointment, help with showering or support after a hospital stay.

Ahead of Aged Care Employee Day on Friday, August 7, we look at the people providing that care—and where older residents and their families can begin when help is needed.

This is the first in a six-part series examining aged care across the Hilltops, including where to begin, support at home, hospital discharge, carers and residential care.

Aged care often begins quietly, when preparing meals, keeping up with housework, getting to appointments or managing personal care becomes harder—sometimes after a fall, illness or hospital admission.

Across Young, Boorowa and Harden-Murrumburrah, that support is provided by nurses, personal-care workers, allied health professionals, drivers, meal-delivery volunteers, coordinators, cleaners, cooks, admissions staff, lifestyle and activities staff, pastoral-care staff and palliative-care workers.

Where do families begin?

For most people seeking government-subsidised aged-care services, the formal starting point is My Aged Care.

My Aged Care is not a nursing home and does not provide care itself. It is the Australian Government service through which an older person can apply for an assessment and find out what support they may be eligible to receive.

That support may include meals, transport, cleaning, personal care, nursing, allied health, respite, home modifications or residential aged care.

People do not need to know which service they require; they can simply explain what is becoming difficult.

A family member, friend or carer can help with the application and, with permission, speak on the older person’s behalf.

Contacting My Aged Care does not commit anyone to accepting services or moving into residential care.

Families may also begin with a GP, community nurse, hospital worker or local provider.

My Aged Care can be contacted on 1800 200 422, with information about getting started also available at www.myagedcare.gov.au

Coast and Country Community Services staff with a community transport vehicle.

Support that comes to the home

Coast and Country Community Services provides community transport, Meals on Wheels, social support and social trips for older people in Young, Murringo, Wombat and Boorowa, as well as Grenfell.

Its transport services include the Young Town Bus, services to Canberra and Wagga and transport to medical appointments.

The organisation said people did not need to be registered with My Aged Care before contacting its team.

“Our team can explain what is available, help you understand the My Aged Care process and point you in the right direction,” Coast and Country Community Services said.

The organisation can also discuss options when someone needs support while waiting to be assessed.

People who need substantial help navigating aged care and do not have a family member or trusted person available may also be assisted by the free Care Finder service through Marathon Health.

Murrumburrah-Harden Flexible Care Services also provides support at home, including transport, Meals on Wheels, personal care, domestic assistance, yard and garden help, respite and individual and group social support.

The service encourages people to contact its Trinity Centre office in East Street, Harden, when they are unsure where to begin.

A meal, help with cleaning or transport may allow an older person to remain safely at home longer.

Health care and recovery

Older people may also need care through local hospitals and community health services.

Mercy Care Centre Young is a sub-acute hospital rather than a residential aged-care home.

Its services for older people include community nursing, palliative care, allied health and inpatient support.

Sub-acute care is for people who no longer need emergency or intensive hospital treatment but still require nursing, rehabilitation or other support before returning home or moving to another setting.

An older person may come into contact with the Mercy Care Centre team after a fall, stroke, illness or hospital admission, or while receiving rehabilitation or palliative care.

Mercy Place Mount St Joseph’s admissions officer Bec Mesa supports new residents and their families.

Independent living and residential care

Retirement living and residential aged care provide different levels of support.

Retirement villages provide independent accommodation for older people seeking less maintenance, greater security or community connection.

Personal and nursing care are not automatically included, although residents may arrange home-care or nursing services separately.

In Young, Southern Cross Care operates Young Village for independent retirement living alongside a separate residential aged-care home, while Mercy Place Mount St Joseph’s also provides residential care.

In Boorowa, Boorowa Hostel Incorporated operates retirement accommodation separately from Burrowa House, its 20-bed residential aged-care facility.

In Harden, residential aged care is provided through Harden Grange and the Murrumburrah-Harden Health Service.

Residential aged-care homes provide accommodation, daily assistance and ongoing nursing care for people who need greater support.

Mercy Place Mount St Joseph’s provides permanent residential aged care and respite care in Young, with 24-hour care, clinical services, lifestyle programs and pastoral support.

Families can call Mercy Health for guidance, or contact Mercy Place Mount St Joseph’s directly to discuss residential aged care and arrange a tour.

Mercy Health said respite could be a helpful first step, offering a short-term stay before longer-term decisions are made.

In Boorowa, Burrowa House is a community-owned, not-for-profit residential aged-care facility operated by Boorowa Hostel Incorporated.

The home has a registered nurse on duty around the clock and can provide palliative care, allowing residents to remain in familiar surroundings with family nearby.

Families can contact Burrowa House about its waiting list and admission process.

Facility manager Jocelyn Piper explains the care and admission requirements, while business manager Phil Coggins and finance officer Jo Barber assist with financial matters.

Burrowa House business manager Phil Coggins said their goal is to provide a homely environment for all of their residents so that families are confident their loved one is receiving the best care possible.

The local aged-care network is much broader than the buildings where residential care is provided.

It includes meal-delivery volunteers, drivers, home-care workers, nurses, therapists and admissions staff.

This Aged Care Employee Day, those are just some of the people caring for our ageing community—and helping families take the first step before a crisis makes the decision for them.