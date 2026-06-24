Harden Dance for Sick Kids Disco

Hosted by Dance with Miss Em to Raise Funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Families are being encouraged to put on their purple and head to Harden Country Club for an evening of music, dancing and community spirit in support of seriously ill children and their families.

The Harden Dance for Sick Kids Disco will be held on Saturday, 27 June, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm, with all proceeds donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The event is open to children from preschool age and above, offering a fun and family-friendly night out while raising money for an important cause.

Children are invited to wear purple, bring their friends and enjoy a disco filled with music, dancing, games and fun. Face painting will also be available, along with a canteen on the night.

Organisers say the event is about giving local children the chance to have fun while also helping other children and families who are facing difficult times.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides practical support for families with seriously ill or injured children, including accommodation close to hospitals so parents and carers can stay near their child during treatment.

The Harden disco is part of a broader effort to “Paint the Town Purple” and raise awareness and funds for the charity.

Tickets are $10 per child, with all proceeds going directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Families are encouraged to come along, support the cause and enjoy a relaxed evening of dancing and connection.

The Harden Dance for Sick Kids Disco will be held at Harden Country Club on Saturday, 27 June, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

The event is open to children of preschool age and above. Face painting and canteen facilities will be available.

Harden Hangouts

46 Neill Street, Harden

Monday, 6 July–Friday, 10 July | 9AM–12PM and 1PM–4PM

Harden Hangouts will bring free board games, card games and tabletop miniatures to the heart of Harden these school holidays. Delivered by HRDC with support from Matt Gilbert, the pop-up will give young people and families a friendly place to try new games, meet others and connect. Bookings through Humanitix are essential and places are limited.

Employment Workshop

Young Library, Young

Monday, 6 July | 10AM–12PM

Hilltops Youth Action Group is inviting young people to build confidence and practical job-ready skills at this Employment Workshop hosted by Hilltops Youth Action Group. The session will cover job hunting, resumes, applications, cover letters and interview preparation, with tips for managing nerves and communicating confidently. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Family Games Day

Marie McCormick Centre, Young

Thursday, 9 July | 10AM–12PM

Hilltops Community Hub will host a Family Games Day these school holidays, with good old-fashioned board games, bingo, prizes and relaxed fun for families and individuals of all ages. Morning tea will be provided and places are limited, so bookings are encouraged by calling the Hub on 6382 6328.

Let’s Go Hiking – Yass Gorge Excursion

Departing Young Visitors Centre, with pick-ups in Harden and Boorowa

Friday, 10 July | 9AM–5PM

Hilltops Youth Action Group are inviting young people aged 12 to 24 to apply for a free Yass Gorge hiking excursion with Hilltops Youth Action Group. The day includes bus transport, a 3.8km easy to moderate loop walk, lunch and water. Applications are required, places are limited and suitable enclosed footwear must be worn.

Accredited First Aid Course

The Mechanics Institute, Harden

Monday, 13 July | 10AM–3PM

Hilltops Youth Action Group will host a free accredited First Aid Course for young people aged 14 to 25. The training includes Provide First Aid, Provide Basic Life Support and CPR. A Unique Student Identifier is required when booking and lunch will be provided.

Art with Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council

Albury Street & Vernon Street, Murrumburrah

Wednesday, 15 July | 11AM–3PM

Hilltops Youth Action Group are inviting young people to enjoy a free school holiday painting workshop presented with the Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council. Participants will learn new skills, explore colour and expression, and create their own artwork to take home in a fun, hands-on creative session.

Night of stand up comedy

Commercial Hotel, Young

Sunday 12 July | 7PM- 8:30PM

Comedian Jimmy Kuratz is bringing his Small Town Comedy Tour and "Good Doctor. Dumb Life Choices" show to the Commercial Hotel at 7pm. He's a flannel-wearing small-town Doctor of Chiropractic who's a little wild, a little wrong and a lot funnier than he should be. It's 80 minutes of fast, sharp, unapologetically funny comedy. If you’re tired of safe, predictable comedy and want something real, this show delivers. Early bird tickets are $20.90 but are limited, otherwise general admission is $27.50. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/young-nsw-commercial-hotel-stand-up-comedy