Drop-In Centre Opens Its Doors During Homelessness Week

A free community barbecue, warm meal and friendly conversation will welcome people through the doors of the Young Drop-In Centre during Homelessness Week, highlighting the support available for anyone doing it tough.

The community event will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 11am to 1pm at the St Vincent de Paul Society car park off Lighting Lane, with everyone welcome to attend.

Organised by the St Vincent de Paul Society, the event will feature a free barbecue provided by the Riverina Regional Transport BBQ team and aims to raise awareness of homelessness while encouraging people to discover the services available through the Young Drop-In Centre.

Located at 120 Lovell Street, the centre provides a safe, welcoming space where people can enjoy a meal, a hot drink, a shower, access ready-to-heat meals, relax with a puzzle or game, or simply spend time with others in a supportive environment.

While the event forms part of Homelessness Week, organisers say it is also about bringing the wider community together and challenging misconceptions about homelessness.

Many people experiencing hardship are living in the open, in cars, couch surfing or staying in temporary accommodation while waiting for secure housing.

The morning will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about the challenges facing vulnerable people in the region and the practical support available through local services.

The Drop-In Centre operates every Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm, offering a place of connection, dignity and practical assistance for those who need it most.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free barbecue and find out more about the work being done to support some of the community's most vulnerable residents.

The Man Walk – Young

Young Railway Station (Saturdays) & Café 196 (Wednesdays)

Wednesdays 6.30AM | Saturdays 7.30AM

Walk, talk and connect with other local men in a relaxed, welcoming environment. The Man Walk encourages regular exercise, conversation and support, with no pressure to talk about anything in particular. New walkers are always welcome.

Basic Sewing Classes

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Fortnightly Mondays | 10AM–2PM

Learn practical sewing skills in a friendly, supportive environment. Suitable for beginners and those wanting to refresh their skills, the classes cover sewing machine basics, mending and simple projects. Morning tea is provided. Bookings are essential: 02 6382 6328.

Busy Kids

Marie McCormick Centre, Young

Wednesdays during school terms | 10AM–12PM

A free weekly program for children from birth to five years and their parents or carers. Enjoy creative activities that support movement, coordination and social connection in a welcoming environment. Materials and refreshments are provided. No booking is required.

Young and Region Farmers Market

Anderson Park, Young

1st August | 9AM–12PM

Shop fresh seasonal produce, artisan breads, honey, handmade gifts, preserves and locally crafted goods while enjoying live music and a vibrant community atmosphere. Meet local growers and makers and discover the best of the Hilltops region at this popular monthly market.

Elton Joel Live

Southern Cross Cinema & Arts Complex, Young

Sunday, 30 August | Doors 12.30PM | Show 1PM

Enjoy an afternoon of classic hits as Elton Joel brings the music of Elton John and Billy Joel to life in this high-energy tribute show. Sing along to timeless favourites and experience the magic of two legendary performers. Tickets: $40. Available from the cinema, Sticky Tickets or at the door.

Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest

Entries close Monday, 31 August

Open to all creative makers

Turn pre-loved wool into wearable art for the Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest. Entries must contain at least 50% wool fibre and will be judged on creativity, originality, wearability and resourcefulness. Whether you're an experienced maker or trying something new, now's the time to enter.