Creatives Invited to Leave a Lasting Mark on Peace Path

Artists, makers and creative residents from across Harden-Murrumburrah are being invited to help shape a unique community project that will become a permanent feature of the town's Peace Path.

The Peace Pole Project is calling for design submissions for six decorative peace poles that will be installed along the pathway between the community garden and the Book Nook.

Organisers hope the project will celebrate creativity, community spirit and the idea of peace, while adding colour and interest to a well-used public space.

The poles themselves are metal structures measuring 10 centimetres by 10 centimetres and standing approximately 150 centimetres high. Artists are encouraged to think creatively, with designs able to feature a single artwork spanning the entire pole or multiple artworks on different sides.

The project offers an opportunity for both established and emerging artists to contribute to the local landscape and create something that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors for years to come.

Public art projects such as this often become community landmarks, helping to tell local stories, spark conversation and strengthen a sense of place. The Peace Pole Project aims to do exactly that by transforming a simple pathway into a space that reflects the creativity and values of the Harden-Murrumburrah community.

Design entries close on Monday, June 10, 2026, with successful applicants to be notified by June 25. Completed poles must be finished by August 24, 2026, allowing installation to take place later in the year.

The project is open to creatives of all backgrounds and skill levels, with organisers encouraging anyone with a passion for art and community to consider submitting a design.

For more information or to request entry details, contact Rita O'Connor on 0407 227 140 or email rita.oconnor7@gmail.com.

Young and Region Farmers Market

Anderson Park, Lovell Street, Young

Saturday 6 June | 9.00AM–12.00PM

Discover fresh local produce, artisan foods, handmade goods, honey, preserves, baked treats and unique crafts at the Young and Region Farmers Market. Meet local growers and makers, enjoy live music, and experience a welcoming community atmosphere while supporting local businesses and producers.

Business Over Breakfast – Boorowa

Wednesday, 10 June | 7:30am – 8:30am

Location: Held at a different Boorowa café each month (follow our Facebook page)

Local Boorowa business owners join us for these informal networking events that provide an opportunity to meet other business owners, share ideas, hear local updates, and strengthen connections within the Boorowa business community.

Totally 90s Drag Queen Bingo

Boorowa Ex-Services Club, Boorowa

Saturday, 13 June | Doors Open 7.00PM | Show Starts 7.30PM

Get ready for a night of laughs, bingo, big hair and 90s nostalgia as drag queen Crystal brings her Totally 90s Drag Queen Bingo show to Boorowa. Expect outrageous entertainment, fun prizes, classic 90s vibes and plenty of audience participation in this colourful adults-only evening out.

Young Hospital Auxiliary Luncheon and Guest Speaker

Young Golf Club, Young

Sunday, 14 June | 12.00PM for 12.30PM Start

Join the Young Hospital Auxiliary for a community luncheon featuring guest speaker April Strong, Manager of the Maternity Department at Young Hospital. Learn about local maternity services, enjoy a delicious lunch, and support the Auxiliary’s fundraising efforts through raffles and community activities.

STA Screen – Retro Movies on the Big Screen

Southern Cross Cinema, 96 Main Street, Young

Sunday, 14 June | 4.00PM

Enjoy a classic cinema experience with STA Screen’s Retro Movies on the Big Screen series. The June screening features the much-loved comedy Some Like It Hot. Presented by Southern Tablelands Arts, the 2026 season brings iconic films back to the big screen for audiences of all ages. Tickets: $12.

Essential Oils and Wellness Workshop

The Barnes Store & Café, Murrumburrah

Sunday, 14 June | 11.30AM–1.30PM

Reconnect your senses and learn practical wellness skills at this hands-on workshop with Wendy Byrne. Create two custom essential oil roller blends and make your own eco-friendly washing powder using easy-to-source ingredients. All supplies, refreshments and a welcom