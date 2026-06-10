Carers Invited to Connect Over Morning Tea at the Hub

Carers from across the Hilltops region are being invited to take a well-earned break, connect with others and access useful support information at a Carers Information and Morning Tea being held at the Hilltops Community Hub.

The free event will take place on Thursday, June 18, from 10am to 11.30am and is open to anyone who provides care for a family member, friend or loved one.

Organisers say the morning tea is designed to create a welcoming and supportive environment where carers can meet others who understand the unique rewards and challenges that come with a caring role.

In addition to enjoying a cuppa and refreshments, attendees will have the opportunity to access up-to-date information, share experiences and build connections with people facing similar circumstances.

Caring for others can often be rewarding, but it can also be isolating and demanding. Events such as the Carers Morning Tea provide an opportunity for carers to focus on their own wellbeing while strengthening their support networks within the community.

The gathering will be held at the Hilltops Community Hub and aims to foster conversation, friendship and mutual support in a relaxed setting.

Organisers encourage both regular attendees and first-time visitors to come along, with no cost to participate.

Bookings are preferred for catering purposes.

For more information or to reserve a place, contact the Hilltops Community Hub on 6382 6328.

Parent-Child Mother Goose

Young Library, Young

Wednesdays | 1.30PM–2.30PM

Join staff from the Hilltops Community Hub and LiveBetter for songs, rhymes and stories for children aged 0–4 years. A fun way to support early childhood development while giving parents, carers and grandparents the chance to connect with others. Free to attend. Bookings recommended: 6382 6328.

STA Screen – Retro Movies on the Big Screen

Southern Cross Cinema, 96 Main Street, Young

Sunday, 14 June | 4.00PM

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Young Hospital Auxiliary Luncheon and Guest Speaker

Young Golf Club, Young

Sunday, 14 June | 12.00PM for 12.30PM Start

Join the Young Hospital Auxiliary for a community luncheon featuring guest speaker April Strong, Manager of the Maternity Department at Young Hospital. Learn about local maternity services, enjoy a delicious lunch, and support the Auxiliary’s fundraising efforts through raffles and community activities.

Tapestry Weaving Workshop

Wombat Cottage Café, Young

Wednesday, 17 June | 10.00AM–2.30PM

Learn the art of tapestry weaving with Sue from Yarn Central, a respected local fibre artist known for her weaving, spinning and felting. Suitable for all skill levels, the hands-on workshop includes lunch and your own woven creation to take home. Cost: $100. Optional take-home loom available for $35. Bookings essential.

Kristy's Paint Box Exhibition

Burrangong Gallery, Young Visitor Information Centre

6 June – 10 July | Official Opening 11.00AM, Saturday 6 June

Discover a whimsical collection of artworks by emerging artist Kristy Debnam, featuring imaginative scenes, magical creatures and vibrant colour. The exhibition opening includes a morning tea and will also showcase small paintings and hand-painted porcelain by members of the Young Society of Artists.

Youth Barista Course

Young, Harden & Boorowa

7–9 July | 10.30AM–3.30PM

Organised by the Hilltops Youth Action Group, this certified Barista Course gives young people aged 14–24 the chance to learn practical café skills, build confidence and improve employment opportunities. Training is delivered by AOE Barista School. Limited places available. Register via Eventbrite.