Building Hilltops Futures Information Night to connect young people with local pathways

Young people considering their next step after school will have an opportunity to explore local apprenticeship and traineeship pathways at the Building Hilltops Futures Information Night later this month.

The event will be held at Young Services Club on Monday, 31 August, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and is open to students, parents and local businesses.

Designed as an informative and practical evening, the event will bring together young people, employers and apprentices to discuss the training and employment opportunities available within the Hilltops community.

Attendees will hear directly from local employers and apprentices, providing an opportunity to learn what different industries are looking for and what it is really like to begin work-based training.

The evening will also explain the differences between apprenticeships, traineeships and School Based Apprenticeships and Traineeships.

These pathways can allow young people to gain recognised qualifications and practical workplace experience while developing skills in an area that interests them. School-based options may also give students an opportunity to begin training and employment while continuing their secondary education.

For students who are uncertain about what comes next, the event offers a chance to hear about a range of options without needing to have a career plan already decided.

Parents and carers are also encouraged to attend so they can better understand the pathways available and help young people make informed decisions about education, training and employment.

Local businesses will have an opportunity to network with students, families and other employers while learning more about how apprenticeships and traineeships can support workforce development across the region.

Connecting young people with local opportunities can help them build careers while remaining part of their community. It can also assist businesses seeking future workers with practical skills and a strong understanding of the local area.

Building Hilltops Futures Information Night is an initiative of the NSW Department of Education’s Regional Industry Education Partnership, Hennessy Catholic College and Young High School.

Online registration is required and can be completed using the QR code on the event flyer.

Building Hilltops Futures Information Night

Young Services Club

Monday, 31 August | 5.30PM–7.30PM

Geek Out Collective

Salvation Army Church, corner of Boorowa and Clark Streets, Young

Saturday, 8 August | 2PM–5PM

Meet fellow fans of science fiction, comics and popular culture at Geek Out Collective. This relaxed social group offers a friendly place to chat about favourite movies, shows, games, characters and stories. Admission is free, and new participants are welcome.

Free and Confidential Legal Advice

Date: Thursday, 13 August 2026

Time: By appointment | Cost: Free

Location: Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Solicitors from Macarthur Legal Centre will visit Hilltops Community Hub to provide free and confidential legal advice to residents of the Hilltops region.

Advice may be available for matters including family law, child support, minor traffic matters, wills and guardianship, debts, fines and other common legal concerns.

Appointments are essential. Call Hilltops Community Hub on 02 6382 6328.

Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets

Harden Bowling Club, 170 Albury Street, Harden

Sunday, 16 August | 9AM–1PM

Browse handmade gifts, fresh produce and unique local treasures at the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets. Enjoy coffee, a barbecue and a friendly community atmosphere, with plenty of parking and easy access. New stallholders are also welcome to contact the organisers through the market’s Facebook page.

2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest

Visit Facebook Page for details

Entries close Monday, 31 August

Transform pre-loved wool into something new for the 2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest. Makers of all experience levels are invited to create an original wearable piece using old woollen clothing or materials, with Junior, Intermediate and Open categories available. Full details and entry forms are available through Hilltops Connect.

Boorowa Women’s Health Night

Boorowa Ex-Services Club, Boorowa

Thursday, 10 September | 6PM–8PM

Learn more about women’s health and wellbeing at this informative community evening presented by the Boorowa Local Health Advisory Committee. Guest speakers will cover tai chi, cervical screening, endometriosis and women’s health, with local health-provider stalls and opportunities to speak directly with health professionals.

CEF Boorowa Education Grants

Applications online

Applications close Friday, 25 September

Young people aged 16–25 planning to study, train, begin an apprenticeship or undertake a traineeship in 2027 can apply for support through Country Education Foundation of Boorowa. Grants may assist with education and training expenses. Local employers are encouraged to share the opportunity with eligible apprentices and trainees.