Harden Hangouts Bring Free School Holiday Fun

This July school holidays, 46 Neill Street will become a lively pop-up space for local young people and families, with Harden Hangouts offering free board games, card games and tabletop miniatures in the heart of Harden.

Running from Monday 6 July to Friday 10 July 2026, the pilot will give participants a chance to try new games, meet others, think strategically and spend time in a friendly, structured social setting. Sessions run from 9am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm each day, with bookings through Humanitix essential and places limited.

Harden Hangouts is being delivered by the Harden-Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation (HRDC) with support from Matt Gilbert, a teacher at Murrumburrah High School, who is providing games, tables, shelving and volunteer facilitation. From quick card games to longer board games and tabletop miniatures, the program offers something for different interests and confidence levels.

The event is also a practical example of the community putting ideas into action. The Harden-Murrumburrah Community Action Plan 2026–2028 identified the need for more activities for young people, low-cost ways for residents to connect, and creative use of local spaces. Harden Hangouts responds by turning a main street venue into a welcoming school holiday hub.

Importantly, the event is free, helping remove a cost barrier for families. Sessions will be organised and capped so everyone has room to participate and enjoy the games. Parents and guardians will need to book and provide contact details, with event conditions applying.

For HRDC, the pilot is a chance to test demand for future youth and family-friendly activities. If the community response is strong, Harden Hangouts could help shape more opportunities for young people to gather, learn and connect in future school holidays.

Small towns thrive when people contribute what they can. Harden Hangouts is built on that spirit: a local teacher’s idea, a generous volunteer contribution, a vacant space being put to good use, and a community looking for positive ways to bring people together.

Young and Region Farmers Market

Anderson Park, Lovell Street, Young

Saturday, 20 June | 9.00AM–12.00PM

Spend Saturday morning supporting local growers, makers and small businesses at the Young Region Farmers Market. Enjoy fresh coffee, local honey, plants, preserves, candles, clothing, jewellery, dumplings, cakes, live entertainment from young buskers and a Lions Club breakfast BBQ in a friendly community atmosphere.

Birds, Bees and Me Driveway Market

Birds, Bees and Me, 13 Marsden Street, Boorowa

Saturday, 20 June | 10.00AM–2.00PM

Browse local, handmade and unique pieces at the Birds, Bees and Me Driveway Market, held on the same weekend as the Boorowa Literary Festival. Pop in while enjoying the buzz around town, discover something special to take home, and support a local creative business. Weather permitting.

Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets

Harden Bowling Club, 170 Albury Street, Harden

Sunday, 21 June | 9.00AM–1.00PM

Support local makers, growers, businesses and community groups at the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets. This month’s BBQ will be hosted by Trinity Catholic Primary School, helping support local students and their school community. Stay on for Sunday meat raffles from 12.30PM and mufti bowls from 1.00PM.

The Sir George Markets

The Sir George, Jugiong

Sunday, 21 June | 10.00AM–3.00PM

Enjoy country charm, community spirit and local creativity at The Sir George Markets in historic Jugiong. Browse stalls, discover handmade and local goods, and enjoy a relaxed day out at one of the region’s much-loved destinations. Free entry.

Harden Rodeo ATRA Team Roping

Harden Racecourse, Burley Griffin Way, Harden

Saturday, 27 June and Sunday, 28 June | Saturday from 11.00AM, Sunday from 9.00AM

Enjoy a weekend of ATRA Team Roping, Breakaway and Barrel Racing action at Harden Racecourse. The family-friendly event will feature roping and racing events across both days. Pre-entries close Wednesday, 24 June at 7.00PM, with entries by text to Naomi Bennett on 0403 616 645.

Quirky Interiors Naive Painting Workshop

Old Courthouse, Murrumburrah

Saturday, 27 June | 10.00AM–3.00PM

Join Dottie Sage for a creative naive painting workshop inspired by rooms, treasured objects, patterns, memories and pets. Participants will be guided through drawing, composition, colour choices and acrylic painting techniques in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Suitable for beginners to experienced artists. Cost: $80, including tea, coffee, soup and rolls. Bookings: 0402 028 430.