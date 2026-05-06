The Little Mermaid JR makes a splash in Young

A much-loved Disney story will take to the stage in Young this month, as the Young Regional Conservatorium presents The Little Mermaid JR at the Southern Cross Theatre.

Featuring a cast of talented local young performers, the production brings the underwater world of Ariel and her friends to life through vibrant costumes, engaging storytelling and live music.

Based on the classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen and the Disney film, the show includes music by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, combining well-known songs with a fresh stage adaptation designed for younger casts.

The performances will be held at the Southern Cross Cinema and Arts Complex, which continues to grow as a key venue for visual and performing arts in the Hilltops region. With its modern facilities, and state of the art lighting and sound, the venue is provides opportunities for local artists, musicians and audiences to connect with theatre close to home.

The Little Mermaid JR promises a fun and accessible theatre experience for families, offering a chance to support local youth while enjoying a well-known story brought to life on stage.

Performances will be held on Friday, May 8 at 6.30pm, and Saturday, May 9 at 10.30am and 3.00pm.

Every Object Tells a Story Exhibition

Burrangong Gallery, Young | Daily until 4 June

An exhibition of drawings by local artists, inspired by museum objects and personal keepsakes.

Free entry. Artist meet-and-greet morning tea: Tue 12 May, 10am.

Tales of the Railway at Young | Young Historical Museum | Sat 9 May, 10–11am

Step back into local rail history with stories from guest speakers connected to NSW Railways.

$3 entry (members free). Part of the Australian Heritage Festival.

Paint Your Mum’s Portrait – Kids Class

41 Brush Strokes, Young | Sat 9 May, 10am–1pm

Kids can create a heartfelt Mother’s Day gift by painting a portrait of their mum with guided support.

Bring a photo, wear old clothes. Bookings online.

Mother’s Day High Tea at Clifton House

Maimuru | Sun 10 May, 2–5pm

Celebrate Mum with an elegant afternoon of high tea, featuring gourmet treats, desserts and sparkling options.

A relaxed and special way to spoil her this Mother’s Day.

Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary Mother’s Day Stall

Bertie’s Barber, Boorowa | Fri 8 May, from 8:30am

Pick up homemade cakes, slices, jams, crafts and plants at this much-loved annual fundraiser. A raffle will also be held, with all proceeds supporting the local hospital. Donations of baked goods are welcome, and early arrival is recommended as items sell quickly.

To see what else is happening across the region this Mother’s Day, head online to http://hilltopsconnect.com.au/event-calendar