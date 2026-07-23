Every street corner in Boorowa has a story behind it. Starting this week, we're walking the historic Shamrock Trail one stop at a time.

Unofficial occupation of the Boorowa district began in 1821, when Irish cousins Roger Corcoran and Ned Ryan arrived on a ticket of leave, transported from Clonoulty, Tipperary.

Later granted a ticket of freedom, they went on to play prominent roles in the settlement and growth of the district, the first of many Irish settlers to shape the town.

That Irish connection is still visible today, most notably at St Patrick's Church, where stained glass windows imported from Ireland in 1881 depict Daniel O'Connell, the Liberator of Ireland.

Boorowa and Clonoulty formally acknowledge their shared history through a twinning charter.

Much of that layered history survives in the buildings along Marsden, Pudman and Market Streets, captured in the Boorowa and District Historical Society's Shamrock Trail booklet.

The trail covers three self-guided walks, from a short stroll along the main street to a more thorough exploration of old Burrowa, taking in 42 numbered stops.

Starting next week, we'll follow that trail one stop at a time, telling the story behind each building, from the Crown Inn and the Model Store to the old Union Bank and Boorowa Railway Station. We'll also detour to other places of note around town that sit outside the official trail.

It's a series for anyone who has walked past one of these buildings and wondered what came before. We hope you'll walk it with us.