More than 20 people gathered at Burrangong Gallery over the June long weekend to celebrate the opening of Kristy's Paint Box, a colourful new exhibition by emerging artist Kristy Debnam.

Held at the Young Visitors Centre in the historic railway station, the official opening and morning tea took place on Saturday, 6 June, with guests enjoying the exhibition while sharing refreshments on the station's iconic platform.

The sunny winter morning provided the perfect setting for visitors to explore Kristy's collection of whimsical artworks, featuring imaginative scenes, magical creatures and expressive characters brought to life through vibrant colour and intricate detail. Alongside Kristy's paintings, visitors were also able to view hand-painted porcelain by local artist Robyn Moore and a curated selection of works by members of the Young Society of Artists.

Several out-of-town visitors also stopped by the gallery throughout the morning after attending the Farmers Market in Anderson Park, highlighting the connection between visitors, local events and the arts. Their visit added to the welcoming atmosphere and demonstrated how community events can encourage people to further explore the region's cultural attractions.

Burrangong Gallery regularly showcases local and regional artists, providing valuable exhibition opportunities and helping foster a vibrant arts culture within the Hilltops community. The exhibition also gives local audiences the chance to support an emerging artist while experiencing a body of work that celebrates creativity, imagination and storytelling.

The exhibition remains on display until the 10th of July at Burrangong Gallery, located within the Young Visitors Centre, and visitors are encouraged to call in and enjoy the collection while it is showing.