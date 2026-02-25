Transgrid’s annual bushfire prevention program is underway, with helicopters and specialist inspection technologies deployed across NSW and the ACT to inspect high-voltage transmission lines in the lead-up to next summer.

Running from February through to September, the comprehensive program identifies any vegetation encroachments and assesses the condition of towers and lines so essential maintenance works can be undertaken to keep the transmission network safe during the 2026-27 bushfire period.

Executive General Manager of Network Jason Krstanoski said early, proactive inspections play a critical role in protecting the state’s transmission network, landowners and local communities while maintaining power system reliability.

“Bushfire risk is something we plan for well before summer arrives,” Mr Krstanoski said.

“Our aerial patrol program helps us identify potential issues early, prioritise maintenance and reduce risk across the network – helping keep our people, landowners, communities and the electricity system safe.”

The 2026 aerial patrol program will use a combination of specialist inspection methods to provide a comprehensive view of the high-voltage transmission network, including:

• aerial inspections, with experienced Transgrid lines crews on board helicopters to visually assess towers and conductors

• high-resolution aerial imagery, capturing detailed images of transmission assets for engineering review

• aerial thermographic inspections, using thermal technology to help detect abnormal heat signatures that may indicate emerging faults; and

• a 3D laser survey of easements by fixed-wing aircraft using LiDAR technology to identify vegetation growing too close to transmission lines.

Together, these activities support early identification of maintenance needs and allow Transgrid to plan targeted works well ahead of the 2026-27 bushfire season.

“Preventative maintenance is one of the most effective ways to reduce bushfire risk,” Mr Krstanoski said.

“These inspections help ensure we’re doing the right work, in the right locations, at the right time – well before extreme conditions occur.”

During the program, communities may notice helicopters flying near transmission corridors at varying heights depending on the type of inspection being undertaken.

Flights are carefully planned, weather-dependent and conducted in line with strict aviation safety requirements.

Transgrid works closely with landowners, councils and local stakeholders to provide advance notice of planned flights through direct landowner letters, radio updates and via our social media channels, helping minimise disruption wherever possible.

Up-to-date information on inspection locations and timing is available via an interactive map on Transgrid’s website.

2026 helicopter inspection schedule:

Sydney, Tamworth and New England - Imagery - 16 February - 8 March

Wagga, Yass and Riverina - Inspection - 14 - 26 May

Orange and Central West - Inspection - 18 - 24 June

Newcastle and Hunter - Inspection - 25 - 29 June

Statewide - Thermographic - 9 July - TBC

ACT and Snowy Mountains - Inspection - 3 - 7 September

Dates are indicative and subject to weather and operational requirements.

Community members seeking further information can contact Transgrid on 1800 222 537 or email community@transgrid.com.au.