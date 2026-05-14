Some of the state’s best working dogs and handlers will head to Young this week, with the 2026 NSW Yard Dog Championships set to bring competitors from across New South Wales to the Young Showgrounds.

The three-day event will run from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17 and is expected to attract strong interest from both competitors and spectators, showcasing the skill, training and teamwork involved in working stock dogs.

Hosted separately to the Young Show yard dog events later in the year, organisers say the championship is a major standalone competition on the NSW working dog calendar.

Competitors will take part across a range of classes including Maiden, Novice, Improver, Open, Encouragement and Junior events, with the Championship Top 25 Open dogs and Top 10 Final to be held on Sunday.

Among those competing will be former Young resident Thomas Woolford and his dog Mac, fresh from their recent win at the Australian Yard Dog Championship in Lucindale, South Australia.

Woolford said he was excited to return to Young for the event.

“Yeah I’ll be running Mac for sure,” he said. It is pretty exciting to bring such a big event to Young.”

Organiser Chloe Muggleton said the event would highlight the importance of working dogs within rural communities and the strong culture surrounding yard dog trials across the state.

The championships will officially begin on Friday morning, with judges’ talks and opening rounds taking place across two competition rings at the Young Showgrounds.

A NSW State presentation dinner and awards night will also be held at the Young Showgrounds Pavilion on Saturday evening.

The event is expected to draw visitors, competitors and supporters into the region across the weekend, adding to local activity and accommodation demand.

Entries for the championships closed on Sunday, May 10, with organisers expecting strong competition across all categories.

More information can be found through the official event page.