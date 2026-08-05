Hundreds of top dogs were on display in Harden Murrumburrah across a series of eight shows over three days from 24-26 July.

Over a period of three days Harden Murrumbarrah Kennel Club and Dogs NSW Southern Region had a total of 407 dogs across 107 different breeds.

There were also two Specialty Shows held by the Southern Gundogs Region, A total of 76 dogs entered.

Harden Murrumbarrah Kennel Club held three shows and Dogs NSW Southern Region hosted another three shows.

Among the shows, dogs competed in seven categories including Toys, Terriers, Gundogs, Hounds, Working Dogs, Utility, and Non Sporting.

The Harden Murrumburrah Kennel Club's Karan Button said the shows consist of purebred dogs from all around Australia being shown and promotes pure bred dogs of all breeds.

Some of the results from the three day event include

Best in Show in the Friday morning show was the Siberian Huskey, Articpride Cherry Top from the Utility Group owned by Mr. R & B Lloyd and Miss T Tattersall.

Best in Show in the Friday afternoon show and the Saturday morning show was Schipperke from the Non-Sporting Group. owned by Mr. N R Curwen and MR G Cruise.

On Saturday, the Jan Edwards (Beechwood Kennels Memorial Trophy was presented to the Best in Group Working dog Supreme Champion: Dawco 'Under the Moon Light (AI)' owned by Mr. Dawes & Mrs. E Dawes.

The Bruce Davis Memorial Trophy for the Best in the Hound Group this was awarded to the Borzoi 'Ch Marakhoff Vaanya (AI)', owned by Marakhoff Kennels.

Sunday's Best in Show was awarded to 'Ch Reibey Kosciuszko' owned by Ms S Landcaster and Miss J Morris from the English Springer Spaniel from the Gundog Group.

Ms Button said they would like to thank those who donated items for their raffles, with all money raised going to support the club.

"To the businesses In the Harden community, we cannot thank you enough for you kind donations and support you made to make our club a success," she said.

"To Marleen Cross and her team of workers out in the community doing their fundraising, sitting in all types of weather raising funds for the club. Marleen, you went above and beyond, thank you for your time.

Ms Button said they would also like to thank Bunnings Young for inviting the club for a sausage sizzle and inviting them back in the future.

"To all our Exhibitors, thank you for suporting these shows. Hope to see you all next year," she said,

Looking ahead, Ms Button said they are now preparing for the 2027 shows and they are looking forward to working with the community again to bring the shows back next year.

The Harden Murrumburrah Kennel Club has been running since at least 1950 with Ivor and Ivy Davis among the founding members.

Ms Button said with their dedication they helped establish the grounds where the shows are held today and their son Bruce dedicated sixty years of his life to the Kennel Club community and was awarded life membership.