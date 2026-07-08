Mental health has been put in focus as the Riverina's Sam Longmore has made an epic trek 441 kilometre trek in her wheelchair from Corowa to Yass last week.

Disability advocate and adaptive athlete Sam Longmore began her epic journey from Corowa on 27 June and travelled through more than 20 communities including Albury, Wagga Wagga, Junee, Cootamundra, Harden and Binalong and eventually finishing at Yass as part of the Big Wheel Challenge which raised more than $190,000 for rural mental health initiatives supporting the work of Rural Aid and Riverina Bluebell.

For Sam this was more than just about raising money, but it was about wanting to help people and start honest conversations.

She said she wanted to use her points of difference during the challenge to start conversations about mental health.

Sam settled on using the fundraiser to support Rural Aid and Riverina Bluebell to shine a light on what the two organisations do.

With many people seeing Rural Aid assisting communities after disasters with clean up, Sam said many people don't see the long term activities Rural Aid undertake, which includes helping rural, regional and remote communities mental health and wellbeing.

"I wanted to shine a light on that part of who they are as a charity," she said.

Sam said she also wanted to shine a light on Riverina Blue Bell as they help link people who may need help with the help they need.

"They're there to help you to start that conversation with yourself or someone else and direct you to where you may be able to find the help you're after.

Mental health was a focus for this challenge, Sam said, due to the higher rates of suicide the region has seen.

Over the course of the eight day challenge, Sam was joined on the road at times by members of local communities as well as family members.

Among the most challenging aspects of the of the journey, Sam said was the changing weather conditions including rain and wind, as well as the different conditions of the roads she was travelling on.

Looking at the results of the community support, Sam said she figured they wouldn't reach that $200,000 target as everyone is struggling financially at the moment.

However, she said she was blown away by the generosity of strangers and members of the community.

CEO of Rural Aid John Warlters said the effort reflected both endurance and a strong commitment to rural Australia.

“What Sam has achieved is an outstanding effort. Covering 441 kilometres over eight days in support of rural mental health is no small feat, and it speaks volumes about her dedication to rural communities.”

“Just as significant as the physical achievement were the connections made along the way. Every conversation, every wave from the roadside, and every shared story helped shine a light on the realities faced in many rural and remote communities.”

“The funds raised will go toward delivering practical mental health support, emergency assistance and wellbeing programs that help farming families and regional communities not only through difficult times, but in building long-term resilience.”

The impact of The Big Wheel will continue beyond the kilometres travelled, with funds raised helping to strengthen mental health support, resilience and connection in rural communities across Australia. Donations can still be made at www.mycause.com.au/page/393886/the-big-wheel.