Students from across Harden-Murrumburrah have put on a top performance at Murrimboola: Rising Stars Evening on Wednesday 5 August.

The evening is a celebration of creativity, talent and community, showcasing the incredible abilities of students from across the Murrimboola learning community.

There were entries across a range of different mediums including musical performances and energetic dance routines to engaging drama, visual art works and a display of TAS projects from students across Murrumburrah High School, Murrumburrah Public School, Trinity Catholic School and Bunyip Preschool.

Audiences were treated to a variety of musical, drama and dance performances by local students.

Murrumburrah High School's Nicole Butriss said they watched over 12 performances from students on the night, which was an exhibition of student talents.

"It was a wonderful night," she said.

Behind the scenes, all of the tech is done in house with students from Murrumburrah High School managing the sound and lighting, with the office staff printing the programs, as well as students from the stage six hospitality class. providing refreshments during the intermission.

She said there are so many people behind the scenes who have also helped put this night together.

"It's a real school based effort, everyone rallies together," Ms Butriss said.

Students put on a wonderful performance at the Murrimboola: Rising Stars Evening.

The Murrimboola: Rising Stars Evening has been running for several years, though Covid did have an impact on the event, with Ms Butriss saying this year was the biggest since Covid.

Ms Butriss said the hall was packed and it was a wonderful night, with tall of the students know how to rally and put on a show.