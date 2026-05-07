Strong community support was on display at the recent 2026 Gala Dinner for The Farm in Galong, with organisers describing the evening as a great success.

Held at the Hellenic Club Woden, the fundraiser brought together supporters, businesses and community members committed to helping women rebuild their lives after addiction.

The evening featured a range of fundraising activities including lucky dips, wine raffles and silent auctions, along with live entertainment from the Hellenic Club’s Greek dancers, who performed a vibrant display of traditional culture.

Guests also had the chance to win a unique lucky door prize — a selection of fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs produced at The Farm itself, offering a small but meaningful connection to the work being carried out in Galong.

A highlight of the night was a series of powerful guest speakers, including Richard Refshauge, a former ACT Director of Public Prosecutions and Supreme Court judge who now serves on the board of The Farm in Galong, and Kate Cleary, whose vision established the program.

However, it was the deeply personal story shared by a young woman in recovery that left the strongest impression on the audience.

Her account of growing up in foster care and her ongoing struggle with addiction and recovery was described as both tragic and moving, with many in the room visibly affected.

Organisers said her experience reflects the reality faced by many women — and highlights the critical role The Farm in Galong plays in providing a pathway to healing and stability.

Established in 2019, The Farm offers a 12-month residential rehabilitation program supporting women recovering from alcohol and other drug misuse, with a strong focus on rebuilding lives, restoring family connections and creating long-term independence.

The success of the gala not only raised important funds for the continuation of the program, but also helped shine a light on the growing need for services like The Farm, particularly in regional communities.

Organisers said the support shown on the night will directly contribute to helping more women access the program and begin their journey toward recovery.