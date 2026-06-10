Students from Caragabal, Stockinbingal, Monteagle, Murringo, Bribbaree, Wombat, Quandialla, and Maimuru Public Schools gathered this Tuesday 2 June for the annual 2026 Public Speaking Day, proudly hosted and organised by Murringo Public School.

The event brought together Years 3–6 students who delivered prepared and impromptu speeches to a panel of adjudicators.

The public speaking day has been running for more than 10 years, with Murringo hosting each year, and also hosting a skills day for each of the participating students three weeks earlier.

The focus of the day was firmly on student voice, developing confidence, and supporting our students to be able to advocate for issues they believe in.

Topics included ‘Adults are too negative about technology', ‘Can small acts of kindness make a difference?’ and ‘Parent screen time should be limited’, along with many others.

Murringo Public School's Allison Jackson said this day helps students build their high potential gifted education skills in the social verbal domain which their students don't get as much chance to do a lot of in their individual small schools.

"This provides them with a real pool of students to compete against and practise with," she said.

"And it helps us then create a small schools team which we can lift into the Premier's debating and the Premier's public speaking challenge.

The talented and supportive network of staff across the eight small schools came together to marshal the students through the prepared and impromptu rounds. Adjudicators commended the students for their clarity, expression, and their ability to communicate ideas with maturity and creativity. Students also listened to feedback that will help them to continue to improve and grow.

Results from the day:

Year 3: Winner - Keira Doldissen (Murringo PS) and Runner Up - Billie Herriot (Murringo PS)

Year 4: Winner - Tora Smith (Maimuru PS) and Runner Up - Ollie Perkins (Maimuru PS)

Year 5: Winner - Gabe Sett (Monteagle PS) and Runner Up - Josie Smith (Murringo PS)

Year 6: Winner - Olivia Cooper (Caragabal PS) and Pippa Sherwood (Murringo PS)

Ms Jackson said the quality of the public speaking was excellent and while they haven't focused on public speaking for a few years, focusing on debating in recent years, the students demonstrated some great arguments and excellent ability to be persuasive and charismatic on stage

Event organisers, Murringo Public School would like to thank staff from all participating schools for their support and acknowledged the courage of every student who took the stage.

The public speaking day continues to strengthen collaboration across the Temora Small Schools network and provide valuable opportunities for students to develop confidence and communication skills.

This year there were 78 students from the eight Temora small schools from years 3 to 6 taking part in the day.