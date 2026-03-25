Boorowa Central School Show Team Success at the Boorowa Show

The Boorowa Show once again provided a fantastic opportunity for the Boorowa Central School Show Team to showcase the hard work and dedication they have put into preparing their cattle this season. This was the third year the team has attended the Boorowa Show, and it continues to be an important event as students prepare to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in the coming weeks.

This year the team took five steers to the show, all of which are also preparing to compete at Sydney Royal. Twelve students from the show team attended the event, travelling up on Friday afternoon to stay overnight at the showgrounds. Saturday began early with students washing the cattle and ensuring the animals were ready for the day’s competition.

Students competed strongly across a range of cattle judging and handling events. In the Junior Paraders competition, Harrison, Casey and Mila all placed in their heats, with Mila going on to place third overall in the final. In the Senior Paraders, Ivy and Josh both won their heats before progressing to the final, where Josh was awarded Champion Parader and Ivy was named Reserve Champion Parader.

Students also demonstrated their livestock evaluation skills in the Junior Judging competition. Abigail, Mila and Mylee all progressed through to the finals in their respective age groups.

Abigail placed second in the Primary division, while Mylee achieved second place in the Senior division.

The steers themselves competed in the largest class of the day, with a strong field of 15 steers entered. All five of the Boorowa Central School steers were selected into the front row during judging, a great achievement and reflection of the quality of the animals presented. The steer Master Chief was awarded first place and Champion, while Colonel placed third in the class.

The work and dedication students have put into preparing the animals is to be commended. The results achieved across all sections are a testament to the skills, knowledge and confidence students have developed over the past two years. The Boorowa Show provided excellent preparation ahead of the team’s upcoming competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Stage 5 Agriculture Hanging Gardens

Students in the Stage 5 Agriculture class also participated in the show by designing and constructing hanging gardens, inspired by the show’s theme and incorporating ideas drawn from the famous Hanging Gardens of Babylon. Students were encouraged to explore space-saving gardening methods, with many entries incorporating simple hydroponic systems to demonstrate how plants can be grown efficiently in small spaces.

All entries were made in the High School age section, with students competing across the three available classes. The class achieved excellent results, with Boorowa Central School students winning the Most Creative Garden, Water Wise Garden, and Most Consistent Colour Theme, with the winning entry featuring a striking purple colour scheme.

The project provided students with a practical opportunity to apply their knowledge of plant production, sustainability and design while showcasing their creativity to the wider community.

Success in Farm Produce and Horticulture

The school farm also entered a wide range of produce in the vegetable and fruit sections of the show this year. Although the giant pumpkins unfortunately did not produce entries this season, the farm still submitted an impressive variety of produce including potatoes, onions, garlic, apples, pears, grapes, tomatoes, chillies, eggplants, butternut pumpkins, squash, zucchini and herbs.

These entries performed strongly in competition, with the school winning several classes and a number of second placings. The farm was also awarded first place in the Schools Challenge section, highlighting the quality and diversity of produce grown on the school farm.

In the horticulture section, the school entered dahlias for the first time. All three entries performed well, receiving one second place and two highly commended awards.

The success of the farm produce and horticulture entries reflects the ongoing work of students in maintaining and developing the school farm. The school looks forward to next year’s show and hopes to enter even more classes as the program continues to grow.