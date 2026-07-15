Better phone and internet coverage, a permanent water supply and improved community facilities are among the priorities identified in a new five-year plan for Rye Park.

Hilltops Council says the Rye Park Community Plan 2026 was adopted on July 2 following public exhibition from June 3 to July 1.

Developed with the Rye Park Progress Association and local residents, the plan sets out projects the community hopes to progress over the next five years and provides a foundation for future funding applications.

Reliable communications emerged as a central concern, with residents calling for better mobile phone, radio and television reception, along with access to high-speed broadband.

The issue is particularly important in a rural community where residents rely on digital services for business, education, emergency information and contact with services outside the village.

Rye Park, about 20 minutes from Boorowa, recorded a population of 230 at the 2021 Census, down from 268 in 2016.

The closure of Rye Park Public School has added to concerns about the village’s future, with local students now travelling to schools in surrounding towns, including Boorowa.

The plan identifies reopening the school and attracting more young families as longer-term aspirations for the community.

Water security is another significant issue. Rye Park does not have a mains water or sewerage system, and residents have identified the need to investigate options for a permanent village water supply.

Improvements to the Soldiers Memorial Hall and showground are also expected to play an important role in strengthening community life and supporting local events.

Proposed work at the hall includes replacing the roof, upgrading toilets, improving disability access and creating better parking.

At the showground, the community hopes to improve water storage, toilets, showers, camping areas, sporting facilities, seating, shade and the children’s playground.

Other priorities include drainage and parking improvements along Yass Street, better street lighting, additional post office boxes and improved signs on roads leading into the village.

The plan also outlines opportunities to protect and promote Rye Park’s history.

Ideas include restoring heritage buildings, improving streetscapes and creating a heritage trail using QR codes to share information about important local sites.

Longer-term proposals include establishing a volunteer-run shop or café and exploring new uses for the former school building.

Some projects are already moving ahead.

Digital speed signs have been purchased and are awaiting installation, while a permanent barbecue has been installed at the recreation ground. The community has also secured a shared ride-on mower to help maintain local facilities.

Community events, including veggie swaps, movie nights and the annual Easter breakfast, continue to bring residents together.

However, delivery will depend on available funding, community involvement and support from organisations including Hilltops Council, the Progress Association, local committees, churches and the Rural Fire Service.

Council says it will continue working with the Rye Park community as the priorities are developed and opportunities for funding become available.