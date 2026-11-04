Resilient Rhonda wins state Landcare award

Young farmer Rhonda Daly has been crowned a winner at the NSW Landcare Awards, acknowledging her years of research into soil health and nutrition. She was announced as the recipient of the Australian Government Sustainable Agriculture Landcare Award late last month, acknowledging the work done alongside husband Bill at their farm ‘Milgadara’. Rhonda was unable to attend the awards ceremony in Corowa in person, as she rests at home after having recent troubles with her health. “I've just had major heart surgery for a congenital condition, which they finally found at 73, so I'm pretty lucky that they found that,” Rhonda said. Thankfully she’s recovering well, and brings the story of YLAD Soils full circle from its inception a quarter of a century ago. “The journey started 25 years ago, when I had spinal meningitis, and I received an epiphany to heal the soils and help others,” she said. Since then their farming operation, based 20 kilometres from Young on the Moppity Road, has been committed to improving soil health at home and for others. Rhonda Daly has been a pioneer in soil research on farm at 'Milgadara', between Young and Harden. Countless field days have been held over the years, and their commercial composting program has expanded to include customers from all over Australia. “Twenty-five years ago, we were strange people, we really were, saying that there was life in the soil, and now it's becoming more common ground,” “I was really a bit of an oddball, and to stand up against just conventional thinking was very difficult. “When you stand yourself apart, you also stand to be a little bit singled out. “This award isn't just a recognition of what I've achieved, it's a recognition of what I believed in so strongly.” Their research and development has been focused on the good seasons and bad, and helped sustain them during times of drought. “The biggest thing is to build the resilience on the farm through soil health and farming practice changes,” Rhonda said. “That helps to build soil organic carbon and build a healthy functioning soil that can cope with drier, unseasonable times, because we don't know when they're around the corner.” Rhonda and her fellow award nominees and winners were commended by senior Landcare members following the presentations. “These awards celebrate the incredibly inspirational work of landcarers at a local level, whose dedication creates ripple effects that endure for generations,” Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish said. “Landcare thrives because of the commitment of individuals and groups. “This year’s winners truly embody the spirit of the Landcare movement: practical action, community pride, and a deep commitment to protecting the places we all rely on. “Congratulations to all our award recipients, and a sincere thank-you to every nominee for the vital work you do in your local communities.” Winning the award gives the Daly’s the opportunity to travel to Adelaide in September next year to attend the national awards ceremony. “We get the privilege of representing NSW and taking it to a broader audience once again,” she said. “So I just feel this is going to give me a platform to share what I've learnt with more farmers in the wider community.”