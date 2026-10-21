Social media
Home page>News>Rural>October ram sales remain...
Rural

October ram sales remain strong

<p>Bundilla Poll Merinos top-priced ram went for $14,000, purchased by a local stud. PHOTO: Bundilla Poll Merinos</p>\\n
<p>Bundilla Poll Merinos top-priced ram went for $14,000, purchased by a local stud. PHOTO: Bundilla Poll Merinos</p>\\n

Bundilla Poll Merinos top-priced ram went for $14,000, purchased by a local stud. PHOTO: Bundilla Poll Merinos

Russ Haylock
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES