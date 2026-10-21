October ram sales remain strong

October’s ram sales have seen strong results on studs across the Hilltops, with buyer confidence remaining high and a promising summer on the horizon. Bundilla Poll Merinos on Tubbul Road had their sale on the eve of this month, selling 264 of the 282 rams on offer at an average of $3667. Their top-priced ram was sold to local Thuddungra stud South Greenbank Merino for $14,000. Boorowa’s Merrignee Merino and Poll Merino Stud, owned by the Merriman Family, held their sale on 9 October, with 74 rams sold to a top price of $10,000, at an average of $2750. The Merriman’s also own the Koonwarra stud on Cunningar Road, which also enjoyed a strong result at their late September sale. Three lots achieved the top price of $6500, with 91 rams sold overall at an average of $3157. Grassy Creek Merino stud held their annual sale at ‘Tarengo’, near Boorowa, with all 180 rams offered being sold at an average of $3635. Their top price registered at $10,000, with new and old faces on show from all over the state. “We thought they were a terrific run of rams, by far the most superior that we’ve put up,” owner Mick Corkhill said following the sale. Further afield, Tallawong Merino and Poll Merino stud near Yass sold 103 of the 123 lots offered at an average of $3116 and to a sale high of $9500. Local sales have now concluded around the Hilltops, with broadacre cropping operations turning their attention to their upcoming harvests.