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Holli's handmade collars a hit with local farmers

<p>Holli Carberry with a handful of kelpies. </p>\\n
<p>Holli Carberry with a handful of kelpies. </p>\\n

Holli Carberry with a handful of kelpies.

Boorowa student mixes work and study with handicraft
Russ Haylock
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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