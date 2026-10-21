Holli's handmade collars a hit with local farmers

Between work and study Holli Carberry doesn’t have much free time, but what she has she’s putting to good use making leather collars for working dogs. Holli grew up on the land in Victoria and now lives on a farm outside Boorowa with her partner Dylan. She also works in town at Corkhill’s Ag Services, all while balancing her Bachelor of Agriculture and Bachelor of Business degrees with the University of New England. “I’ve always had a passion for working dogs, especially kelpies,” Holli said. “I got sick of using bad quality collars that break and wear way too easily, so I decided to start working with leather. "It's turned into something I really enjoy, and it gets my face out of the computer as well which is really good for me. "I've found that leather is really tough, and I support Australian farmers by using Australian leather, which is something I'm passionate about. "I just want to make life easier for farmers and dog owners, especially if they're going through collars all the time." Holli and Dylan buy sell and breed kelpies, and have a team of eight, including Bonnie, the naming inspiration behind Bonnie & Hide leather. All collars are customisable and can be repaired if required. You can visit Bonnie & Hide Leather on Facebook if you’re interested in their range, or contact Holli on 0473 486 631.