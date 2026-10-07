Drone workshop coming to Boorowa

Tocal College are bringing their 'Drones in agriculture' course to Boorowa in late October, with eligible applicants able to enrol in the course fee-free. The Boorowa course will be held on 28 October and comes at the end of a three-day run, with courses held at Coleambally and Wagga Wagga on the two days preceding. Completion of an online pre-course is the only entry condition, with this module usually taking less than two hours to finish. On the day, applicants will be shown how to identify a farm area or mapping project, and how to prepare, operate and shut down a drone. Once completed, those taking part will receive two nationally acknowledged units of competency; operate precision control technology and operate and manage remote pilot aircraft systems. With the use of drones becoming more prominent on farms, Tocal are encouraging locals in applying for the course. “Drone technology is transforming agriculture, helping farmers with crop monitoring, farm mapping, livestock management and the collection of valuable farm data,” a Tocal College spokesperson said. “Using high-resolution aerial imagery, drones can assist with monitoring irrigation, assessing crop performance, checking fences, locating livestock and inspecting hard-to-reach areas across large properties. “Drone technology can help farmers improve decision-making, increase efficiency and support more productive and sustainable farming practices.” For more information, interested applicants can visit https://www.tocal.nsw.edu.au/courses/short-courses/production/drones-in-ag To find out if you are eligible to have the course subsidised, visit https://nswtrade.wufoo.com/forms/agskilled-40-application-drones-and-farm-mapping