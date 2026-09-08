Social media
Home page>News>Rural>Bright outlook for sprin...
Rural

Bright outlook for spring and summer months

<p>The winter was a favourable one for local farmers. PHOTO: Anna Hayes</p>\\n
<p>The winter was a favourable one for local farmers. PHOTO: Anna Hayes</p>\\n

The winter was a favourable one for local farmers. PHOTO: Anna Hayes

August saw above average rainfall across the Hilltops.
Russ Haylock
September 8, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES