Billy Corkhill has once again proved he is one of the best young judges in the country, winning the senior division at the Group 5 Young Judges competitions at St Gregory's College, Campbelltown. Year 10 student Billy won the Merino sheep and meat breed sheep judging and was second in the Merino fleece, earning him a place in all three at the Sydney Royal Easter Show next March. His cousin Finn Corkhill also stood out, taking out the junior division with the skills he has learnt helping out numerous studs at major shows. Billy started in junior judging at Bathurst when he was six and qualified for Sydney at eight, but the cut-off for the state final is 15. He was reserve in the meat breed sheep judging at the Sydney Royal Easter Show this year. His father, Ash Corkhill, said the competitions were about much more than ribbons. "That's what it's all about, getting that next generation coming through and teaching them those skills," Ash said. Competitors are judged on their placings and their handling of the livestock, before those who place well move on to the speaking round, where they explain their decisions. "Having that ability to explain why you've done it is probably the most important part of it," Ash added. The learning also benefits them at home, where the family own and operate Normanhurst Border Leicester Stud. Mr Corkhill said the whole family has input into the genetics, the joinings and which sheep go into each class at shows, and the boys' skills provide another set of eyes. Billy said he got into judging by being around the show industry and simply enjoyed the experience. "When I found out you can qualify, it was just something to look forward to and keep trying to get better at," he said. He has a few local shows to attend for practice before Sydney, and a win there would send him to the national final. He has also been asked to judge at the Bathurst Show this year and hopes more judging jobs will follow. Mr Corkhill thanked industry mentors, including Rick Power of Nutrien Stud Stock, Guy Evans of Tara Park and Jack Finch. Thanks go to the overjudges, Scott Anderson of Talkook Border Leicester Stud, Kylie Anderson and Craig Brennan, who shared their wisdom and experience with all the young people competing.