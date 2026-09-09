Back to Back Ram of the Year Titles for Tara Park

Boorowa's Tara Park Merino Stud has been named the 2026 South West Slopes Stud Merino Breeders (SWSSMB) Ram of the Year, at the association's Field Day at Harden Showground on Tuesday 1 September. The award, sponsored by Riverina Wool Testers, Bromar Engineering and Nutrien, recognises the top ram on display across the day's event. Tara Park, run by Guy Evans on Brial Road, Boorowa, backed up last year's win with another Ram of the Year title. The stud also placed third in the 2026 Wendouree Perpetual Shield for Pen of Three Merino Hogget Rams, sponsored by Wendouree Merinos and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby. Yarrawonga Merino & Poll Merino Stud, of Harden, took first place in that event, with Lach River Merino & Poll Merino Stud of Darbys Falls, near Cowra, placing second. The 2026 Field Day featured more than 660 merino sheep from 66 of the state's leading registered studs, with every display housed under cover. All bar one of last year's 64 exhibiting studs returned for the event, alongside a growing waiting list of studs seeking a place under the marquees. Member studs from across the region included several based around Boorowa: Tara Park, Merryville, Merrignee, Koonwarra and Wantana Hills. SWSSMB president Jono Merriman said the association had tried several locations before settling on Harden Showground. "It's elevated, it's got good roads in and out, and it doesn't hold the water anywhere near as much as some of the other grounds we've used," he said. The showground is provided by the Harden Showground Trust, meaning the association does not need to negotiate with council to use it each year. Mr Merriman said member studs, who make up the committee and set the rules for the Field Day, always have precedence in displaying over guest studs, who currently face a wait of three to four years to secure a spot. "There's also an expectation guest studs will come back year after year," he said, as a way of maintaining the standard set by member studs, which lifts the industry's overall quality. Nutrien Livestock returned as Diamond Sponsor for the event, with Rabobank as Platinum Sponsor. The event has become a mainstay on the local agricultural calendar, and is expected to continue to improve as the committee begin to look ahead to next year. Upcoming on-farm ram sales will be held on the following dates: Merryville Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Boorowa — Friday 11 September Yarrawonga Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Harden — Monday 14 September Tara Park Merino Stud, Boorowa — Monday 21 September Demondrille Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Harden — Tuesday 22 September Koonwarra Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Boorowa — Wednesday 23 September Rocklyn Poll Merino Stud, Grenfell — Thursday 24 September Bogo Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Cootamundra — Monday 28 September Bundilla Poll Merino Stud, Young — Wednesday 30 September Merrignee Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Boorowa — Friday 9 October Grassy Creek Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Reids Flat — Monday 12 October Tallawong Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Yass — Tuesday 13 October Hollow Mount Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Bigga — Thursday 15 October Thalabah Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Laggan — Friday 30 October Wantana Hills Merino & Poll Merino Stud, Boorowa, has private sales from October. Rockdale Merino Stud, Canowindra, and Stillbrook Poll Merino Stud, Crookwell, did not display at the Field Day but have private sales in September and October/November respectively. Wendouree Poll Merino Stud, Grenfell, is not displaying, with paddock inspections from Monday 1 September.